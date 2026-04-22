Cardinals NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke, and What to Watch

The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 NFL Draft with perhaps the most polarizing picks of them all.

The third overall selection will largely dictate how the rest of the board follows, potentially changing the course of the draft and perhaps creating bigger implications for franchises far down the road — Arizona included.

What's Real

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jeremiyah Love hype train. Look, as somebody who has been very vocal against this happening, that doesn't change the fact that Love is very much a real possibility for Arizona at the third overall pick. The Cardinals need more playmakers and Love would provide just that in their offense.

Is taking a running back the smartest move in the world? Not quite, especially at third overall. Yet the fan base does need something to get excited about and Arizona's offense could use more juice under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. In that thinking, it makes sense to add one of the draft's best players.

The Cardinals want to trade down. For as much hype as Love is getting, the Cardinals would preferably find a trade partner and move down the board in the first round, collecting more draft ammo and likely getting a player they very well could have targeted at No. 3.

General manager Monti Ossenfort has never turned down a good opportunity to make a draft trade, and that's not going to stop now - especially with various positions of need and multiple players that can check off said boxes.

The Ty Simpson interest. The Cardinals have been interested in Simpson dating back to before the end of their 2025 regular season, and that's only grown as we've gotten deeper into the draft process.

Arizona does indeed need a new franchise quarterback. Simpson is thought to be a strong fit for what LaFleur wants to do offensively. If the marriage will actually come to fruition remains to be seen, though it's been obvious for some time the Cardinals do like the Alabama passer.

What's Smoke

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardinals would avoid Arvell Reese after the past. This is mostly centered around past draft mistakes by the Cardinals, particularly with Isaiah Simmons years ago.

The reality is if the Cardinals do pass on Reese, they simply view other options as better or he doesn't have a true established position at the next level — not because of previous misses on past prospects from prior regimes who aren't even in the building.

Monti would move down for only a third-round pick. There's been a handful of analysts suggesting the Cardinals would drop completely out of the top ten for only the price of a third-round pick, and quite honestly that sounds laughable.

Arizona would need much more than that to make a leap from No. 3 to say, No. 12 with the Dallas Cowboys. If the price isn't right, the Cardinals will have plenty of players to choose from with their original pick. While they'd like to move down, they won't do so at any cost.

What to Watch

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during a pre-draft news conference on April 16, 2026, at the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cardinals will add a WR. Arizona has done extensive work on late Day 2/Day 3 receivers to add to their room, most of which have profiles that excel vertically downfield with either speed or contested catches.

If their numerous pre-draft meetings mean anything, the Cardinals are very much interested in adding a WR later in the draft.

Trading back into the first round. This is mostly centered around trading back into the first round for Simpson, but are the Cardinals truly worried about say, the New York Jets taking him to start the second round?

Arizona likes Simpson, as we established. We'll find out if they like him enough to get him at any cost later in the night.