Cardinals Make Unfortunate But Correct Call With Jeremiyah Love in Preseason

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are not playing Jeremiyah Love in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Mike LaFleur says he's seen enough from the rookie running back to hold him out of the Hall of Fame Game.

"He will not be playing tomorrow. So today, just to give you guys some context on what today is. Again, trying to be where your feet are. This is a practice, so that first group will be out there," he said.

"So him and TA [Tyler Allgeier] will split [carries]. Ones today, it's full speed. It's full padded. It's a practice for us. So we'll get that quality work in."

Love, previously speaking with reporters, says he absolutely wanted to play in Thursday's preseason game.

"I want to hit. Get my feet in the ground. Actually play against another team. Like I need to go out there and play," he said.

"I think it's very important for my development as a rookie and as an NFL player to make sure I go out there and play in a preseason game, or do whatever coach needs me to do."

Yesterday it was revealed Carson Beck would be starting on Thursday, you can read more about that here.

Typically teams will be cautious with their starters during preseason play, specifically in their first week. However, with Love's status as a rookie, there was genuine intrigue on how the Cardinals would deploy him in Canton.

Arizona has an extra preseason game thanks to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game, giving them four exhibition matchups as opposed to the typical three.

LaFleur, asked if Love was dissapointed with the news, says he didn't personally speak with Love.

"I don't know because I didn't have that talk with them. In the message of being where your feet are I just wanted them worried about that practice and going from there. I would say if we had all 90 guys [and we] said you guys were all up, they'd all be thrilled to play," he said.

"I would hope, because they love football, but that wasn't going to be the case for this game the whole time."

LaFleur said roughly a combined 35 players won't be participating in Thursday's game. The Cardinals are likely to play more of their starters in next week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.