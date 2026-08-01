Rest? Jeremiyah Love Doesn't Want to Sit in Cardinals Preseason Opener

GLENDALE — Jeremiyah Love really wants to play football.

Oftentimes, teams will hold their starters out of preseason action in order to preserve their health for the regular season.

Such could be the case for the Arizona Cardinals' most expensive investment this offseason in Love, who was taken with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and has a league-leading $53 million in guaranteed money on his deal, before even stepping on an NFL field.

In just under a week, the Cardinals will be in Canton, OH to kick off preseason festivities in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers as Larry Fitzgerald gets inducted that weekend.

Love really wants to play, and it might take some genuine convincing for him not to suit up.

"They ain't got to tell me, I'm gonna go play whether you — You ain't gonna tell me I ain't gonna go play. I'm gonna go out there and play. You try keep on the sideline? Nah, I'm gonna go play," Love said with a chuckle during his Friday press conference.

"I want to hit. Get my feet in the ground. Actually play against another team. Like I need to go out there and play. I think it's very important for my development as a rookie and as an NFL player to make sure I go out there and play in a preseason game, or do whatever coach needs me to do."

The Cardinals have four preseason games on top of the remainder of training camp before the regular season gets underway.

If he does suit up, Love may only play a drive or two before the Cardinals pull the plug on his action.

"I'm excited to just play in the game. It's not like an in-season game, but it's a preseason game. So I get to go out there and showcase some of my skills, so I'm excited about that. And then also Larry [Fitzgerald] being inducted into the Hall of Fame, like that's just a huge honor," Love continued.

"Just being able to play in the Hall of Fame game. Like we get to celebrate one of our own. So I'm gonna take a lot of pride in going out there and putting my best foot forward and make sure I compete to honor Larry."

Love's been an exciting addition to Arizona's offense, making his presence well worth every penny thus far as a true playmaker that can change the game when the ball is in his hands.

"I've been able to bond with my teammates, my coaches, and just the people around the Cardinals organization. They've welcomed me with open arms, and this is my new home," Love continued.

"I got my little offensive notebook every day right on the front [it says], 'Arizona Cardinals.' This is my new beginning. This is my new home. So I look at that every day to remind myself that the past is the past. I'm here right now with the Arizona Cardinals. Make sure I'm building bonds with my teammates, coaches, and all that type of stuff. And it's been great so far. I've been having a great time with those guys."