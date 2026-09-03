Cardinals, Michael Wilson Extension Talks Take Dramatic Turn

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Michael Wilson, just earlier in the day, were reportedly far apart on contract talks.

How time can change the outlook on things.

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss is now reporting things have progressed between Wilson and the Cardinals with a deal potentially nearing soon.

"Hearing that there's been movement on Michael Wilson's negotiations with the Cardinals. Something could come down in the next day or so," he posted on X.

Hearing that there's been movement on Michael Wilson's negotiations with the Cardinals. Something could come down in the next day or so. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 3, 2026

Earlier in the day, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano said, "The Cardinals have attempted to extend Wilson, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season as a key target for Jacoby Brissett. But right now, the likeliest path for Wilson is to enter Week 1 on the final year of his rookie deal. Perhaps the team finds a way to get a deal done, but sources indicate he's likely to be a key free agent."

You can read more about that here.

The Cardinals previously extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt ahead of the season but have some sizable players looking for new deals, Wilson and franchise tackle Paris Johnson Jr. included.

Arizona has just over a week until they begin the 2026 regular season in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

It's not often that contract extensions are awarded midseason, though Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort didn't rule anything out when speaking to reporters previously in training camp.

"I think the track record here the last three years is we've done extensions before the season, during the season, after the season. I think as with any negotiation/extension, those things take time, and there's a lot of conversations that go on," Ossenfort said.

"Sometimes the timelines are different, and when those match up, and when those discussions can come to agreement. I don't think there's any hard or fast rule, and I think really they come by a case-by-case basis."

Wilson is fresh off his most productive season ever and is looking to cash out, while the Cardinals likely are hesitant to pay big money to a wideout with a small sample size of impactful play.

Head coach Mike LaFleur and his input could play a massive role in this — obviously — thanks to his fingerprints on a new Cardinals offense that has impressed during the opening stages of training camp and preseason.

Regardless, this would be a massive win for both Wilson and the Cardinals if they're able to strike a deal in the near future.