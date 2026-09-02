Michael Wilson Contract Talks Take Worrying Turn for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have had a busy offseason in their ramp-up to the 2026 regular season, though contract extensions for key players haven't really been on the table.

The Cardinals recently extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt was extended — though that's been the only movement in terms of securing pivotal players for the future.

And the Cardinals are at risk of losing some big names in free agency.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano says the Cardinals and WR Michael Wilson aren't likely to get a deal done before the season.

"Free agency is kind to ascending wide receivers; just ask Alec Pierce, who now makes $28.5 million per year with the Colts. Wilson and Washington clearly know this," Graziano said.

"The Cardinals have attempted to extend Wilson, who is coming off his first 1,000-yard season as a key target for Jacoby Brissett. But right now, the likeliest path for Wilson is to enter Week 1 on the final year of his rookie deal. Perhaps the team finds a way to get a deal done, but sources indicate he's likely to be a key free agent."

Wilson has identical numbers since entering the league compared to Packers receiver Christian Watson, who inked a four-year, $92 million deal. However, Watson (when healthy) is considered Green Bay's clear WR1.

The same can't be said for Wilson, who is in sort of a purgatory for that role with fellow wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. entering 2026.

Spotrac has Wilson's market value at a four-year, $73 million contract.

"I think the track record here the last three years is we've done extensions before the season, during the season, after the season. I think as with any negotiation/extension, those things take time, and there's a lot of conversations that go on," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters earlier in training camp.

"Sometimes the timelines are different, and when those match up, and when those discussions can come to agreement. I don't think there's any hard or fast rule, and I think really they come by a case-by-case basis."

Ossenfort later added on Wilson, "He's a guy that we want around here a long time. There's no question about it. Expect? That's a that's a tough word. I think our interest is in keeping him here. Michael's been a good player for us. He's going to continue to be a good player for us. I know Coach Lafleur feels the same way, and we want Michael here for a long time."