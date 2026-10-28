Cardinals Set Asking Price for Josh Sweat as Trade Rumors Heat Up

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals sit at just 2-5 on the season, positioning themselves as prime selling candidates ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Their recent deal that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. out to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick signaled Arizona would be willing to do business if the price is right for just about anybody, and if recent trade rumors have any merit, Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat could very well be on the move.

Sweat being involved in trade discussions is nothing new. The beginning of the offseason saw Arizona's top pass rusher involved in chatter after the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, who played a big role in landing Sweat last offseason.

What would the Cardinals want for Sweat?

Cardinals Make Josh Sweat Trade Price Clear

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PHNX's Johnny Venerable tweeted out the following:

"The Cardinals are aware of Josh Sweat’s trade market and are believed to be seeking a high Day 2 pick for the veteran pass rusher, per source. Sweat previously requested a trade following the firing of Jonathan Gannon and is signed through 2028."

The Cardinals are aware of Josh Sweat’s trade market and are believed to be seeking a high Day 2 pick for the veteran pass rusher, per source.



Sweat previously requested a trade following the firing of Jonathan Gannon and is signed through 2028. pic.twitter.com/LmOdKqKuwe — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 28, 2026

Sweat is in the second year of a four-year, $76 million contract that does not feature any guaranteed money in 2027 and 2028 — which are the final two years of his deal. He's reportedly looking for a new contract.

The new deal could play a big part in how teams approach Sweat and a potential trade. He's turning 30 next offseason and it appears as degenerative knee issue will be something that needs to be closely managed by Sweat wherever he's at in the coming years.

Sweat's production also hasn't been up to par. The Cardinals saw him tally 12 sacks last season but have rarely seen their star pass rusher get to the quarterback in 2026, bringing down the quarterback just twice.

A high Day 2 pick makes sense for Arizona's asking price, but will that be met?

The good news for the Cardinals is demand for a top pass rusher will only push Sweat's price tag up, especially after DeForest Buckner is now traded and off the market.

It's possible we see Sweat traded for a conditional third-round pick that could turn into a second based off various incentives, whether it be playing time, sacks, whatever the two teams strike a deal on.

There's serious trade buzz around Sweat, and if a desperate team wants to match Arizona's reported asking price, the Cardinals could very well do business.