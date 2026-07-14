Cardinals Desperately Need These 4 Injured Players Healthy

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are days away from training camp, though they're hoping to see a number of important faces return to full health at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals move into the season as obvious underdogs, though first-year head coach Mike LaFleur is looking to shock the world in 2026.

He'll need these guys ready to rock and roll at some point in order for that to happen:

DL Walter Nolen III

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolen, the team's former first-round pick, played only six games last season thanks to calf/knee injuries but flashed the potential of being one of the team's top players in that time. Nolen's quick-twitch athleticism and ability to wreck games in the interior was obvious — Arizona simply needs him to get healthy.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Nolen could be ready for training camp after having surgery on his meniscus this offseason.

"There could be setbacks, but right now all this is trending great for the 22nd for all these guys, where we feel really good. It was a very — I was very happy this morning with the meeting we had," LaFleur said at minicamp.

Any chance of the Cardinals controlling the line of scrimmage starts with Nolen's presence on the field.

CB Garrett Williams

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is highly coveted in Arizona's scheme under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis thanks to his versatility to play inside, outside and a bit of safety. He's one of the league's most underrated slot corners.

Williams went down for the season with an Achilles injury, which was expected to keep him out through the beginning of the regular season — though LaFleur gave reporters a surprise update on Williams:

"It was like an October/November [for a return], and now we're talking about getting into training camp and getting him going," he said.

Williams is entering a contract year and if healthy could earn a lucrative contract. In a complicated defensive scheme under Rallis, Williams has the football IQ, athletic ability and instincts to become a solidified presence in Arizona's secondary for years to come.

DL Kaleb Proctor

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman from Southern Louisiana University, Kaleb Proctor, speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center on May 11, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Proctor is the lone rookie on this list after being made the Cardinals' fourth-round pick this offseason, and it's unfortunate a meniscus injury derailed a promising breakout candidate taken later in the draft.

Proctor fits more of the Nolen mold in terms of athleticism and jump off the ball, which made the two a potentially dynamic pairing if Proctor was able to live up to the hype.

LaFleur said Proctor is expected to miss significant time.

"Kaleb Proctor had a meniscus tear, so he'll miss quite a bit of time. If not — I don't want to say absolute — but if not the whole year," LaFleur said.

That's disheartening, though a healthy Proctor elevates Arizona's potential in the defensive line room.

TE Tip Reiman

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tip Reiman isn't the team's best tight end — nor is he Arizona's second-best pass catching tight end. However, he's the Cardinals' best in-line blocker and was clearly missed last season after he went down with a right ankle injury.

He's expected to be, "ready to roll" when camp rolls around, per LaFleur.

Reiman was a key part of Arizona's heavy 12 personnel usage, and that again should be the case under LaFleur – who is fresh off a Rams squad that led the NFL in tight end usage in offensive packages.

Between upgrading the offensive line and running back spots, Arizona made a clear effort to boost their running attack. Reiman will be a massive cog in those efforts to get the Cardinals' rushing attack back on track.