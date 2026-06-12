Kaleb Proctor Injury Gives Cardinals Defense Disheartening Blow

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals gave bits of great injury news to players such as Garrett Williams and Walter Nolen as mandatory minicamp concluded.

Fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor wasn't so lucky, as Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters the rookie defensive lineman suffered a torn meniscus.

"Kaleb Proctor had a meniscus tear, so he'll miss quite a bit of time. If not — I don't want to say absolute — but if not the whole year," LaFleur said.

That's a tough blow for a Cardinals defensive line room that needed his boost in the interior.

Kaleb Proctor Injury Just Another Unfortunate Break for Cardinals DL Room

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman from Southern Louisiana University, Kaleb Proctor, speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center on May 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals added familiar face Roy Lopez back into the mix this offseason alongside Jonah Williams and Andrew Billings as outside additions alongside Proctor.

However, Proctor's tape in college — despite being at the FCS level — generated plenty of buzz in the desert when projected next to Nolen, as both have athletic/twitchy profiles.

Proctor's injury ahead of the 2026 season is just a continuation of an unfortunate trend of Cardinals defensive lineman to get hurt before their rookie season, joining the likes of Nolen and Darius Robinson who both suffered calf injuries.

It's a true blow for a Cardinals team that was excited to add Proctor.

“The good thing is he played against LSU this year. Obviously, that’s the tape that everybody is going to go to, but he did play against other schools in the past. FBS schools and stuff like that," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said after drafting Proctor.

"Then you have him in an all-star game, so you get to watch him for multiple practices against bigger schools. It’s a case where the kid succeeded in each one of those opportunities and he’s also been able to stack weight. I think at his Pro Day he was up into the 290s, so he still tested very well. You’re seeing some growth potential as well as being able to compete when you put him on the same level as some of those bigger school guys.”

Meniscus tears can take up to six months to repair, which could put Proctor out right up to the final stages of the regular season like LaFleur suggested.