Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Will Miss More Time With Ankle Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Jeremiyah Love for the next four weeks, at minimum.

Love is hitting injured reserve, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after suffering an ankle injury in the team's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

From Rapoport on X:

"Sources: #AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love is headed to Injured Reserve because of a high-ankle sprain that knocks him out 4-5 weeks. Arizona’s first-round pick has previously been dealing with a different ankle sprain."

Love is eligible to return in Week 13 against the Philadelphia at the earliest, which will see him miss a total of six games at minimum to begin his NFL career.

This is now the third different ankle injury that has plagued Love in his rookie season. Love was hurt in preseason play but managed to recover ahead of the regular season before suffering an opposite ankle injury, one that hindered him playing before the Cardinals shut him down for two games.

Sunday was Love's return to action, though Arizona is now taking a precautious approach with their third overall pick.

Previously meeting with reporters on Monday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said he hadn't yet talked to Love about the injury as players had Monday off.

“This is new, so this is not the left ankle or the right. It’s a new portion of the ankle. I’ll keep it at that. I’m going to know a little bit more tomorrow. I haven’t talked to him yet, so out of respect of not talking to him yet, I’ll give you guys more on Wednesday," he said.

When asked if injured reserve was a possibility, LaFleur added:

“Hang with me on that one. I’ll talk to you guys’ Wednesday.”

Love was expected to bring a dynamic splash of playmaking to the Cardinals' offense as a first-round pick, and while flashes have pretty clearly shown he's a capable back, Love simply hasn't been able to shake injuries in his rookie campaign.

Fellow Cardinals running back Bam Knight is in concussion protocol after suffering a scary blow to the head against Dallas, leaving just Tyler Allgeier as the lone running back on Arizona's active roster. It's likely Evan Hull gets called up while the Cardinals may explore other avenues such as free agency or other NFL practice squads.

Arizona travels to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. LaFleur will meet with reporters on Wednesday.