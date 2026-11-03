Cardinals Reveal 'Frustrating' New Jeremiyah Love Injury

ARIZONA — Another week, another new injury that pops up for Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love exited Week 8's win over the Dallas Cowboys with what's now his third different ankle injury of the 2026 season— a specific lower body injury that has haunted the third overall pick since getting his first taste of action in preseason play.

The initial ankle injury in preseason, one that kept him out for the team's final two games, was different than the other ankle injury that hindered him early in the regular season, causing him to miss two consecutive games before returning this past weekend.

And now, as head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Monday, Love's dealing with an entirely different issue.

"This is new, so this is not the left ankle or the right, it's a new portion of the ankle. So I'll keep it at that. I'm going to know more a little bit more tomorrow. And I haven't talked to him yet, so out of respect of not talking to him yet, I'll give you guys more on Wednesday," LaFleur said.

The rookie running back carried the ball nine times for 23 yards before exiting in the first half against Dallas.

When asked if Love was a candidate to hit injured reserve, LaFleur said:

"Just hang with me on that one. I'll talk to you guys Wednesday."

Bam Knight also exited the Cowboys matchup with an injury, leaving just Tyler Allgeier as the lone healthy back in Arizona's backfield. LaFleur said wide receiver Devin Duvernay could have potentially gotten snaps if Allgeier went down.

Love arrived to the desert this offseason as potentially game-changing presence for the Cardinals. However, his abilities and opportunities have been sharply limited as a result of his battles with health issues.

"It's frustrating. It just stinks for him. He wants to be out there and helping his teammates," LaFleur continued on Love.

"This guy loves ball. He just wants to contribute. He's such a team guy. He's such a coachable guy. He's such a likable guy, and so he just wants to be out there helping his guys. For him, just kind of going through what he's going through, it's adversity for sure. But he's going to be stronger because of this."

The Cardinals gave players Monday and Tuesday off with Wednesday serving as their first day back in the building as Week 9 preperation for the Seattle Seahawks begins.