Cardinals RB Trey Benson Reveals What Actually Happened With Season-Ending Injury

ARIZONA — The mystery of Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson and what potentially could come of his future stems from an odd 2025.

Just one week after James Conner went down with a season-ending injury, Benson was elevated to RB1 duties in the desert for all but one game, as he suffered a meniscus injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery.

Benson eventually returned to practice after Arizona activated his 21-day window to return from injured reserve, though Benson never got healthy enough to play and was eventually shut down for the rest of the season.

"We will not activate (RB) Trey Benson. (He) just hasn’t progressed to the point that he can go out there and play football right now," then-Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of Benson on Dec. 10.

Arizona typically doesn't disclose details of injuries, though there were rumors Benson suffered a setback during his return to play.

Benson, during an interview on the Caps Off Podcast, he confirmed just that.

"Me personally, I put it on me. I think I was going a little too hard and I kind of set myself back. But I was feeling good. My window got open, I was feeling good — then boom. I think I was going a little too hard and then I kind of had a setback. But I put that on me though," Benson said.

"I was going a little hard. I was trying to get back because I knew it was my time to shine. I knew I was going to come back and have an opportunity to carry the load back there. I wasn't trying to rush to get back but I was trying to have a sense of urgency to get back. Things happened, it wasn't my time."

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#AZCardinals running back Trey Benson was on the Caps Off Podcast and shared details on his injury.



Benson said he woke up following the Seahawks game and his knee was swollen. It was reported Benson underwent arthroscopic meniscus surgery.



What happened once his window opened? pic.twitter.com/AopEzMRk0y — Zach Gershman (@ZachAZCards) June 5, 2026

Benson, a third-round pick and second running back taken off the board in 2024, had made a few splash runs through the short amount of time we saw him tote the rock in Arizona. After initially struggling out of the gates in his rookie year, he finished his first season with some impressive tape.

2025 was supposed to be a big year for Benson, as many around the Cardinals' facility said they had two starting running backs with him and Conner together. Both went down within four days of each other as Conner got hurt in Week 3's road test against San Francisco while Benson got hurt playing in Week 4's Thursday Night Football battle against Seattle.

This season, Benson has an ever steeper uphill climb with new faces in Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love now in the backfield. He's still sidelined as OTAs continue but should be ready for training camp.