Cardinals Roster Tiers, Part 1: Players With Everything to Prove

Welcome to the first of a seven-part installment where we tier every player on the Arizona Cardinals' roster ahead of training camp, which is set to begin later next week.

The Cardinals are hopeful to shock the outside world with first-year head coach Mike LaFleur inheriting a mix of players on the roster, which ranges from undeniable superstars to borderline roster bubble players hoping to survive this summer when action at State Farm Stadium begins.

That's where we'll begin, as the seventh tier of Arizona's depth chart features a large amount of roster hopefuls, with the most amount of players (35) out of any of the seven tiers.

Note: The players themselves are not ranked in order within the tier itself. Names were sorted off OverTheCap's roster page that showed Cardinals currently under contract.

Cardinals Roster, Tier 7: Players With Everything to Prove

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) takes the field before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players in this tier: Trey Benson, Karson Sharar, Jayden Williams, Christian Jones, Owen Pappoe, Kei'Trel Clark, Damonic Williams, Harrison Wallace III, Elijah Culp, Cameron Robertson, Jameson Geers, Wydett Williams, Ka'ena De Cambra, Valentin Senn, Austin Keys, Zachary Carter, Jalen Brooks, Demontrey Jacobs, Kedon Slovis, Corey Kiner, Rivaldo Fairweather, Kalen King, Isaiah Oliver, Simi Fehoko, Teagan Quitoriano, Kenny Yeboah, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bam Knight, Eku Leota, P.J. Mustipher, Jaden Davis, Bryson Green, Elliot Brown, Matt Pryor, Oli Udoh

Whew, that's a mouthful of players isn't it? I felt like DMX going through the list, "There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia..." and you guys know the rest.

There's a few big names on here that may catch a few by surprise, the biggest being Trey Benson. Unfortunately, I do think he's battling for RB4 duties with Bam Knight (also on this tier) thanks to the presence of Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and James Conner ahead on the depth chart. That's not to say Benson deserves to be cut, but more so he's got an uphill battle ahead.

Kedon Slovis is an unfortunate product of a Cardinals offseason that added both a veteran (Gardner Minshew) and high draft pick (Carson Beck) into the picture. Slovis is going to need either injuries ahead or divine intervention to make the 53-man roster — and that's not a knock on him as a player.

Other vets such as Kei'Trel Clark, Owen Pappoe and P.J. Mustipher have given the Cardinals snaps in recent years but could be on the bubble with returning starters getting healthy at their respective position groups.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's final two draft picks in Karson Sharar and Jayden Williams also land in this tier, and if they'll make the roster, special teams will be mandatory. Despite being drafted, being a late-round pick means nothing when teams are trimming rosters.

The rest of the group melts into a pot of either often injured players, veterans who have hit their ceilings or younger guys simply just needing an opportunity.

We should be rooting for a few of these guys to really shock everybody with impressive camps — who doesn't enjoy a good underdog story?

We'll be back tomorrow to climb up to the sixth tier, where we preview players who still have their development pending.