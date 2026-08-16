Cardinals Coach Defends Jeremiyah Love's Heavy Preseason Usage Before Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals approach the next phase of preseason play with massive questions surrounding their two top rookies and their health.

Both Carson Beck (third-round pick) and Jeremiyah Love (first round) are dealing with respective injuries picked up during preseason play.

With second-round pick Chase Bisontis and fourth-round selection Kaleb Proctor already on injured reserve, the Cardinals haven't quite caught a break in terms of injuries.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur met with reporters on Sunday and discussed where both prominent rookies were at, but particularly Love.

What Cardinals Said on Jeremiyah Love

Love injured his ankle against the Raiders and has already been ruled out of next week's tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. He also will not practice this week.

The decision to play Love and utilize him heavily (14 total touches) has been a hefty talking point in recent days. While LaFleur refused to say if the injury was a high ankle sprain, he did dive into why the Cardinals handed him the ball often:

"It's a rookie that hadn't played. Not to share too many secrets because I haven't said it to the players yet, but knowing that it was about what it was going to be in terms of how many games these guys were going to play, for what we were looking for. So that's what the thought was," said LaFleur.

This all but confirms the Cardinals will likely not see much, if any, starters play for the rest of the preseason. Arizona has dates against the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers remaining before the regular season arrives. The Cardinals are holding a joint practice with the Packers before the finale.

Should Cardinals fans be worried on Love's injury? Not quite. Arizona has just under a whole month to get Love prepped and healthy for their Week 1 regular season opener.

LaFleur described Love's ankle injury — suffered on the final play before Love exited — as "unfortunate" and said Love's confidence shot through the roof after finally suiting up. The Cardinals sat him along with the other starters against Carolina previously.

"He's a quick learner. ... In terms of from the first drive to the third drive, in terms of him just staying a little bit more grounded, kind of getting into a little bit of rhythm right there," said LaFleur.

"He had a good time, and really for him, his confidence level went through the roof after that third drive. It's just unfortunate that on the last play, he gets somewhat rolled up on."