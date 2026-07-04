Cardinals Rookies Who Can Make Biggest Day 1 Impact

ARIZONA -- Roughly two-and-a-half months remain until the Arizona Cardinals kick the 2026 season off with a road date against the Los Angeles Chargers.

First-year head coach Mike LaFluer has his work cut out for him in the year ahead, as the franchise is coming off of a 3-14 season with not much promise following them into 2026.

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur (left) and brother and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at an introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the odds are stacked against Arizona - who face one of the league's toughest schedules over the next 17 games - there are three rookies that own a direct line to impacting the team.

3. Carson Beck

Beck finds himself in the top three by default - DT Kaleb Proctor is potentially going to miss the entire season with a knee injury after being selected with the 104th overall pick in April.

The University of Miami product will not be the starting QB come week one, but there seems to be inevitability in the air that one of the winningest players at the position in the history of college football will receive the ball at some point during the the campaign.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) heads to the locker room after wining a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Georgia won 52-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck's cerebral nature, standout ability to thread the needle through different arm slots/angles, and deceptive athleticism are all positives that could raise the ceiling of Arizona's offense once he officially takes over as QB1 - even if he isn't the player of the future, there will be a chance to become a quality long-term backup.

2. Chase Bisontis

Cardinals rookie lineman from Texas A&M, Chase Bisontis, speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center on May 11, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bisontis is clearly a player that Arizona heavily values, as he was selected early on in the second round to fill one of the spots on the line that was desparately needed.

Now, the Texas A&M alum is well-positioned to be the starting right guard ahead of Isaiah Adams - paving the way to be a crucial cog in improving conditions for the prized third overall pick to make a star-level impact right away.

1. Jeremiyah Love

Love is arguably the best prospect at the running back position to come into the NFL this decade - the Notre Dame product was a prime Heisman Trophy contender for the absolute most valid reasons in 2025.

Love's incredible twitchiness, improved receiving ability, and second-to-none ballcarrier vision all point to a seamless transition being made from the college-to-pro level. While Love's ceiling as a rookie will be determined by other factors (OL play, QB situation), he is absolutely in position to be the Cardinals' first Offensive Rookie of the Year recipient since Kyler Murray in 2019.

Apr 24, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love talks to media during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect