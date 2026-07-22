Welcome to the final installment of our series ranking every player on the Arizona Cardinals' roster ahead of training camp. This is part seven of our tiered saga, and if you missed any of the prior six, you can click on the respective links below:

We arrive at the very top tier of Arizona's roster: franchise cornerstones. These guys are the building blocks of the future for the Cardinals.

As a reminder, players are not ranked within the actual tier itself.

Cardinals Roster Tiers, Part 7: Franchise Cornerstones

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players in this tier: Trey McBride, Paris Johnson Jr., Walter Nolen III, Jeremiyah Love

We'll start first with McBride, who is very arguably the best tight end in football and is riding high off one of the league's best statistical seasons at the position in quite some time, if not ever. McBride is a dominant force at the position, and fresh off a historical contract extension, he followed with historical production.

That should continue in 2026 with new head coach Mike LaFleur at the helm, who should be able to scheme McBride open better than ever. Yet McBride is so undeniably good he will produce under any circumstance. McBride, much like Thanos in the Avengers movie series, is inevitable.

Johnson is perhaps the most controversial name here, though the former No. 6 pick is the undisputed anchor for Arizona's offensive line. Johnson arguably could have been a Pro Bowl selection in either of the last two seasons if not for injuries.

Johnson's due for a contract extension and should receive a nice payday, although it won't reset the market. He's not quite in the elite territory, though Johnson is a very strong presence at left tackle and is emerging into a leader in the locker room. He deserves to be in this tier until proven otherwise.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolen is an exciting talent, and if he is able to stay healthy, he has the makings to become one of the best from his draft class. His elite athleticism and pass rush ability makes him a young game-wrecker in the trenches, something the Cardinals haven't had in quite some time.

It's on Nolen to hold up his end of the bargain and stay healthy, which hopefully should be the case after injuries derailed his rookie season. However, Nolen is so obviously a star in the making. He has everything to be a force in this league for years to come.

Finally, Love was one of the most polarizing draft picks in quite some — and that conversation will continue until he can prove his third overall pick price tag worthy. Love's place as a running back drafted high will leave no gray area in expectations for his career.

The good news? Love emerged from Notre Dame as one of college football's top playmakers, possessing the ability to change the dynamic of a game on any given touch in either the pass or ground game.

If he can translate that to the NFL, the Cardinals could have a special offense — spearheaded by a special talent in the backfield.