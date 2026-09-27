Cardinals vs 49ers: Week 3 Bold Predictions, Including Final Score

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get right against the San Francisco 49ers after falling to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Arizona has shown some fight and willingness to compete with talented teams, and they have a chance to do it once again on the road versus the Niners, who are dealing with a plethora of injuries (again).

This won't be a walk in the park, but there's a chance for Arizona to snipe a win in a rivalry that tends to get weird.

Three bold predictions for how this game shakes out, including a final score:

Cardinals don’t allow a sack

We're not going to pretend that the Cardinals have a good offensive line. The front five have allowed three sacks so far this season, and the run game is averaging well under 4.0 yards per carry. The unit has struggled, even if it's not been terrible.

On the flip side, the 49ers' pass rush has been quality. However, the group is dealing with several injuries that could make life difficult for the defense if they can't get after the quarterback.

This presents an awesome opportunity for Arizona to build confidence and keep San Francisco's defense from sacking Jacoby Brissett. Perhaps it's due to a staggering amount of injuries, but I'm taking the Cardinals offensive line to control the line of scrimmage in this game... at least for passing downs.

Jacoby Brissett and Brock Purdy combine for 500 passing yards and five touchdowns

Through two games, both the Cardinals and 49ers have been effective against the pass and against (mostly) quality passing teams. It's far too early in the season to definitively believe that both secondaries are elite units, and they should be tested against each other.

Arizona's passing game has come almost exclusively from Trey McBride (more on him later), but Brissett has never been shy about slinging the rock. San Francisco's pass catchers are marred by injuries, but Brock Purdy has a gunslinger mentality regardless.

Between the two quarterbacks, I believe we see a lot of passing yards and touchdowns. I'll say the two combine for over 500 passing yards and account for all five of this game's touchdowns.

National Tight End Day comes early

The Cardinals and 49ers have two of the best tight ends in all of football between Trey McBride and George Kittle, respectively.

McBride has been dominant for three straight seasons and hasn't slowed down yet. Kittle had good numbers last season despite injury and looked like his old self last week against the Dolphins.

I'm betting that the two studs are in for big weeks once again in a head-to-head. McBride is a reception machine and the only reliable target for Arizona's passing game. Meanwhile, Kittle is one of San Francisco's lone healthy weapons.

I expect fireworks between these two tight ends in a game I believe will be high-flying through the air.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, I don't see them ready to take down an NFC contender no matter how injured they may be. Things do get weird when these two teams face each other, but I'm sticking with the 49ers to pull out the win.

FINAL SCORE:

Cardinals 14, 49ers 27