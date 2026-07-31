Cam Newton Says Marvin Harrison Jr. Needs to Fix This Issue

ARIZONA — Seemingly everybody has an opinion on Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. entering 2026.

The third-year wideout has seen ups and downs that only a theme park would envy early in his NFL career, as Harrison has strongly flashed the potential that made him a top pick while also battling injuries and inconsistency at his position.

This training camp session has been a glaring example of just that.

Cardinals fans, media and coaches have all chimed in on Harrison — but now former players are doing so. Antonio Brown was vocal about a change Harrison needs to make, and Cam Newton just stepped up to the plate.

What Cam Newton Said On Marvin Harrison Jr.

"I've seen this firsthand. One of my last outings while I was in New England we played the Philadelphia Eagles. DeVonta Smith, he had a case of the drops during preseason. While he was dropping it, this particular game, he got a standing ovation for catching — I believe it was a slant or something. Something basic," Newton said on his podcast, 4thand1.

"But the confidence, it takes time for young players to gain that confidence, and I don't think that Marvin Harrison Jr. has a catching issue. He has a confidence issue. It's all mental, and it's not something that's actually tangible that you can see. Somebody can smile and you think that they're having a good day but the depths of their eyes will tell you. As a man, we call it battling depression. It's a battle with you versus you, and nobody can help you.

"Understand, when it comes to Marvin Harrison Jr. — I can give any type of advice but it really is going to come down to him gaining his confidence. They got a term in basketball that says, 'Man. We just need to see the ball go through the net.' That's why getting to the free throw line is so important."

LaFleur says he liked how Harrison rebounded after a drop that eventually went viral on social media.

"You don't want to drop any balls ever, in the history of time. No receiver, tight end, running backs. Unfortunately, it does happen every once in a while," LaFleur said.

"What I was happy about Marvin and the one drop that you're alluding to is how he responded.

"... He is a cerebral guy. The game makes sense to him, and so he is going to think about that stuff."