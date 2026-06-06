Cardinals Urged to Take Massive Swing on Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' future at the quarterback position largely remains up in the air, though a different alternative could be on the way.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby had his appeal denied by the NCAA to return for the 2026 season, according to reports.

Sorsby admitted to gambling on games as a college athlete, which is against NCAA rules. He still has a lawsuit pending the NCAA and that will be heard by a judge later in the summer, though the NFL's supplemental draft could very well be in his future — and the Cardinals are a team that could take advantage of that process, according to SI.com's Albert Breer.

"Benefit for a team like the Cardinals, Jets, Dolphins or Browns on taking a second-round swing on Brendan Sorsby—if you hit, then that frees you up to take someone like Jeremiah Smith or Dylan Stewart next April," he posted on X.

Benefit for a team like the Cardinals, Jets, Dolphins or Browns on taking a second-round swing on Brendan Sorsby—if you hit, then that frees you up to take someone like Jeremiah Smith or Dylan Stewart next April. https://t.co/3Ipo3xz04F — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 6, 2026

Would that actually be an option for the Cardinals?

Arizona did take a flyer on third-round pick Carson Beck this past draft, who is expected to get some serious run at some point in 2026 if the year goes as expected. Veterans such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are also on the roster.

Yet in terms of solving that future puzzle, the Cardinals would be wise to turn over every stone possible. Arizona would first have to figure out if Sorsby is even a person they'd want in their building, as general manager Monti Ossenfort might not be willing to add the Red Raiders passer with the extra noise and character concerns that follow.

Sorsby projects as a raw but high-upside talent at the quarterback position, one that could pay off if the Cardinals indeed decided to pursue him.

And for what it's worth, the Cardinals were the last team to take a player in the supplemental draft in safety Jalen Thompson back in 2019.

With Brissett and Beck in the mix, it'd be tough for Sorsby to find a spot in the room entering 2026. The Cardinals may be more aligned with wanting to develop Beck rather than adding another rookie presence this summer.

However, there's no price on obtaining a franchise quarterback — and that's something the Cardinals don't have for sure at this point in time. Their belief in Sorsby would have to be as high as it is off the field as it is on the field.