Cardinals Finally Get Carson Beck Contract Done

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals finally have Carson Beck under contract.

Beck, who was Arizona's final rookie to sign from the 2026 draft class, reportedly put pen to paper to get a deal done as the Cardinals report to training camp today.

From NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X:

"The #AZCardinals and rookie QB Carson Beck have agreed to terms and he will sign his four-year, $7.4M contract, sources say. One of the last picks to sign."

The #AZCardinals and rookie QB Carson Beck have agreed to terms and he will sign his four-year, $7.4M contract, sources say. One of the last picks to sign. pic.twitter.com/47C64qDe8T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2026

Beck was waiting alongside Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Drew Allar as top quarterbacks taken this past April to sign their rookie deal.

Why did it take so long for Beck to sign? As a third-round pick, Beck was likely in search of getting his deal mostly (if not fully) guaranteed. Only first-round picks have their deals guaranteed in terms of money.

The NFL uses rookie scale contracts for draft picks, so there's not a whole lot of wiggle room for contract negotiations. However, guarantees, bonus structures and offsetting languages are often the biggest roadblocks for rookies.

Beck, having led Georgia and Miami to respective college football national championship appearances, has the prototypical size (6-4) and game manager ability to step in and orchestrate an NFL offense during his rookie season, which made him an attractive pick when the Cardinals were on the clock.

Beck will compete with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis in Arizona's quarterback room during training camp. The Cardinals have their first training camp practice on Thursday.

Beck enters 2026 in perhaps one of the most unique circumstances in his draft class. The Cardinals very much are contenders to take a quarterback in 2027, though Arizona will first need to see what they have in Beck before pulling the trigger.

The problem? Beck is buried on the depth chart and will likely not have ample sample size as a starter.

"There is a lot of things to learn, but the more time that I spend and the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get with it and the more it just kind of feels like you're looking at the back of your hand," Beck said on learning an NFL playbook.

Beck was considered to be one of the more pro-ready passers in this class, and with Brissett not expected to last the entire season — it feels more like when, not if, we will see Beck under center for Arizona.