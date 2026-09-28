Cardinals Winners and Losers: Jeremiyah Love Breaks Out, Defense Struggles

The Arizona Cardinals are back in the desert and hope to regroup following their Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was a day that saw the Cardinals nearly pry victory from the jaws of defeat, though the 49ers were able to extinguish any hopes of a miracle comeback in the final minutes of action.

Winners and losers from Santa Clara:

Winner: Jeremiyah Love

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love was one of the biggest winners emerging from Levi's Stadium, as the rookie running back finally was let loose after two weeks of splitting backfield duties with Tyler Allgeier.

Love dominated touches (26 to Allgeier's six) and made good on his opportunities, totaling 109 scrimmage yards and a touchdown that came through the air.

We've all been waiting for Love to really make an impact. Despite the loss, that happened today — and possibly opens the door for that to continue in the future.

Loser: Nick Rallis

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rallis continues to be on the wrong end of NFC West matchups and for a second straight week, his defense has allowed 30+ points.

The Cardinals' defense can't reach the quarterback (zero sacks today) or stop the run (49ers averaged 6.1 YPC). When they did manage to get San Francisco into third-down territory, the 49ers went 5-8.

The reality is Arizona's defense is very much the liability many unfortunately projected in 2026, and it's up to Rallis to find different ways to improve his side of the ball.

It's early, but that hasn't happened.

Winner: Michael Wilson

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is undeniably the Cardinals' top wideout and No. 2 option behind Trey McBride.

17 targets. 11 receptions. 89 yards. One touchdown.

Even in a week where noise couldn't be louder surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr. and getting him involved after early-season struggles, Wilson delivered in a big-time way.

Loser: Practically The Entire Cardinals OL

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's offensive line continues to struggle, particularly in pass protection. A 49ers defensive line full of rotational players still managed two sacks and more pressures on Brissett, who once again had one of the NFL's quickest times to throw in 2.62 seconds per NextGenStats.

Unfortunately, Arizona's heavily reliant on cohesion with little avenues to improvement upfront at this point in time. The Cardinals allowed ten total pressures on the day according to PFF — not abysmal for how often Brissett dropped back, but still far too high regardless.

More Winners/Losers From Sunday

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) practices before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr.? Winner. Well, sort of. He had his best performance to date with three receptions on five targets for 40 yards. While he's clearly an afterthought for this offense, he needed some sort of production — badly — and he got it.

He had his best performance to date with three receptions on five targets for 40 yards. While he's clearly an afterthought for this offense, he needed some sort of production — badly — and he got it. Budda Baker? Loser. Father Time appears to be catching up to Baker, who continues to be picked on in pass coverage while taking a bad angle and losing a footrace to Deebo Samuel on the first touchdown allowed.

Father Time appears to be catching up to Baker, who continues to be picked on in pass coverage while taking a bad angle and losing a footrace to Deebo Samuel on the first touchdown allowed. Denzel Burke? Winner. The Cardinals needed somebody to step up in the corner room after losing Will Johnson. With Garrett Williams just returning, Burke led all Arizona cornerbacks with two passes defensed — though he allowed a touchdown in single coverage to Mike Evans.

The Cardinals needed somebody to step up in the corner room after losing Will Johnson. With Garrett Williams just returning, Burke led all Arizona cornerbacks with two passes defensed — though he allowed a touchdown in single coverage to Mike Evans. Tyler Allgeier? Loser. In the small action Allgeier did see, he wasn't quite impactful. He carried the ball just twice for -1 yards and caught four passes for ten yards. He tallied just 31 snaps to Jeremiyah Love's 55. His role is on the verge of dwindling significantly.

In the small action Allgeier did see, he wasn't quite impactful. He carried the ball just twice for -1 yards and caught four passes for ten yards. He tallied just 31 snaps to Jeremiyah Love's 55. His role is on the verge of dwindling significantly. Trey McBride? Winner. Always an easy choice here. Nine receptions for 75 yards and a stiff-arm for the ages.