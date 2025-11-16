3 Player Prop Bets Experts Love for 49ers vs Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are slated to collide at State Farm Stadium later today, giving NFL fans across the country another opportunity to bet on a tough NFC West matchup.
The Cardinals enter Sunday with a fairly banged-up injury report while the 49ers are getting healthy at the right time, especially with Brock Purdy back in the starting lineup.
What's some of the best prop bets to take today?
Experts across the internet love these three picks - with a bonus moneyline play at the end:
Christian McCaffrey 50+ Receiving Yards
Charlie Cummings, DraftKings: "This is basically free money at this point. So far, San Francisco’s offensive linchpin has gone for 50+ receiving yards in nine of his first 10 games. He’s on pace to lead the 49ers in rushing and receiving yards, a feat no other player has accomplished.
"I see no reason why this game should be any different. Even with Brock Purdy back under center and Ricky Pearsall in the lineup out wide, the volume will be there for CMC. Expect another strong receiving day."
Jacoby Brissett OVER 224.5 Passing Yards
Ian MacMillan, SI: "The 49ers' defensive injuries have caught up to them, and they have struggled in recent weeks, especially in the secondary. They have fallen to 29th in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA, and have allowed 7.1 yards per pass attempt over their last three games.
"Don't underestimate Jacoby Brissett in this game, who has thrown for 258+ yards in all three of his starts. Despite that, his passing yards total is set at just 224.5 on Sunday."
Trey McBride ANYTIME TD Scorer
Kenny Ducey, Covers.com: "Trey McBride is an easy write-in for our parlay here. There are several names either missing or potentially missing on offense for Arizona, with Marvin Harrison, Jr. out and Bam Knight questionable, so in close, I expect Brissett to keep looking for his tight end.
"McBride has been targeted 19 times in the red zone — the second-most of any player — and the 49ers are not only allowing the sixth-most targets to his position but the third-most in the red zone."
BONUS: Cardinals Moneyline
Chris Raybon, Action Network: "The Cardinals are at home in this spot, and they've had some really bad luck recently — such as giving up two fumble return touchdowns to the same player last week against Seattle on nearly identical plays.
"Remember, the Cardinals hadn't lost a game by more than four points this season before their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. They've played better than their record indicates.
"With San Francisco on the road, this feels more like a coin-flip game between two flawed teams.
"Jacoby Brissett has been playing solid football since taking over for Kyler Murray, and although Mac Jones looked good last week, this 49ers defense simply isn’t getting it done."
