In honor of Jacoby Brissett getting his first start for the Baltimore Ravens, it is fitting to see how former Arizona Cardinals players and coaches are doing well this season.

The Cardinals had a major overhaul this offseason, both in the coaching staff and roster.

The question is, did they make the right call in moving on?

Kyler Murray, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

When Arizona drafted Murray number one overall in 2019, there was hope that he would be the franchise quarterback for years to come. While Murray did have some great plays and moments, he could never string them together in Arizona.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Arizona cut him this spring, some thought he could rebound with the Vikings. Especially since Minnesota's head coach, Kevin O'Connell, is offensive-minded. However, Murray didn't have a redemption arc with the Vikings. Murray's best games with Minnesota were against the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins, two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Murray's worst game for the Vikings was against a poor Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 7. In that game, he missed several throws and struggled to connect with superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Minnesota won, but it was due to their spectacular special teams and defense.

While the Cardinals' quarterbacks haven't been lighting up the scoreboard, it’s safe to say that Murray wouldn't make Arizona drastically better.

Drew Petzing, offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Sticking in the NFC North, this might be a coach the Cardinals want back. In 2023 and 2024, the Lions offense put up elite numbers, largely thanks to the offensive coordinator at the time, Ben Johnson. However, after 2024, Johnson was hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Detroit hired John Morton as the new offensive coordinator in 2025, but it didn't go well, and he was let go after one season.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where Petzing comes in, having gotten the Lions offense back on track this year. After Week 10, the Lions rank sixth in points per game in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff looks comfortable, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs is breaking records and ankles left and right.

Instead of hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, Arizona could have kept Petzing as the offensive coordinator. Petzing does, after all, run the play-action outside-run scheme that Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur runs.

Jonathan Gannon, defensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers

While Gannon has done a great job with Green Bay's defense, it was the right move for Arizona to move on from him. The Cardinals were not a great team under Gannon. Some people are just better as coordinators than coaches, and that seems to be the case with Gannon.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is shown during the third quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 39-22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wideout, Houston Texans

Despite moving states and divisions, Harrison's inconsistencies persist. So far with the Texans, Harrison has caught four passes on eight targets. While the quarterbacks who threw Harrison Jr. the ball in Arizona weren't great, that is not the case for the Texans. Quarterback CJ Stroud has been playing at a high level this year. Overall, this was a great trade for the Cardinals' front office.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

In Brisset’s lone game with the Ravens, he showed why Baltimore traded for him and why the Cardinals traded him away. He made some great tight-window throws, and Brissett helped the Ravens' passing offense look stable. However, Brissett still has inefficiencies, such as trouble extending the play, and he threw a poor interception. So, it made sense for Arizona to trade him away.

Most of the time, the Cardinals made the right choice in who to move on from. Despite Arizona's front office not making the right move all the time, this is a good sign. Knowing the timeline of players and coaches is a big part of the front office.