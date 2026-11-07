Updated List of Cardinals 2027 Draft Picks After Jacoby Brissett Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' trade with the Baltimore Ravens became official today, as the organization dealt starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

The Cardinals continue adding to their pile of 2027 draft picks, which first began with trading Marvin Harrison Jr. weeks ago.

As of today, Arizona's sitting strong with their future draft ammo, ranking sixth in Tankathon's draft capital power rankings.

All eight of the Cardinals' picks they currently own, and their projected placement:

*The exact pick numbers will fluctuate on a weekly basis until the season is officially over. These projections are from Tankathon*

Where Cardinals Draft Ammo Sits After Jacoby Brissett Trade

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 1: Pick 11

The Cardinals own their original draft pick in the first round. According to ESPN's projections, Arizona has a 62% chance to finish with a top ten pick and an 18% chance to earn a top-five pick.

Round 2: Picks 40 (from HOU), 42

The Cardinals currently have two second-round picks thanks to their prior trade with the Houston Texans involving Harrison. In that deal, Arizona sent back a 2027 seventh-round pick.

As of now, both of these picks sit in the top ten of the second round.

Round 3: Pick 77

Arizona owns their original draft pick in this round. This is currently the 13th pick in the third round,

Round 4: Picks 113, 115 (from BAL)

This is where the Cardinals' trade for Brissett comes into play, as Arizona now owns two fourth-round picks thanks to the deal. With both of these close in proximity, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals try to package them together in a move up at the end of Day 2.

Round 5: None

Arizona's original fifth-round pick was sent to the Ravens as part of the Brissett deal. For those curious, this is overall pick No. 150, which is the eleventh in the round.

Also, the Ravens now have three fifth-round picks — though two of them are compensatory picks and wouldn't have been allowed to be traded for Brissett. Those won't be officially awarded to Baltimore until March.

Round 6: None

The Cardinals sent their sixth-round pick in the trade involving Harrison.

Round 7: Picks 234, 252 (via SF)

The Cardinals have two picks in the final round of the draft, one belonging to them (234) and the other (252) originally belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, which was acquired by Houston in August and was packaged in the trade for Harrison.