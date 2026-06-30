Carson Beck Has the NFL's Most Important Rookie Season

ARIZONA — Oftentimes, rookies have a tough time transitioning into the NFL.

Most players finish their season before immediately jumping into All-Star game and NFL Combine prep before taking visits with teams ahead of the NFL Draft. After, they fly out shortly to their new home after getting the life-changing phone call and are forced to acclimate to a brand new place, life position and the mental/physical demands of what being an NFL player truly is.

It's a race most never win, at least in their first season playing — which is why time is typically granted for college players making the leap towards the professional level. Teams don't draft players for just one season of instant proof or production, they draft to develop with hopes of contributing now.

Case in point, a less than perfect rookie season typically isn't the end of the road for most players.

While it would be dramatic to suggest such is the case for Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck, where he and the Cardinals are both at in their respective timelines makes his introduction to the NFL unlike any other of his classmates.

Carson Beck's Draft Position Leaves The Door Wide Open

Beck's college football resume ranks higher than most, taking two powerhouse programs in Georgia and Miami (FL) to a College Football Playoff title game appearance. His physical profile at 6-4 and 220 lbs is ideal for an NFL passer. His processing and ability to manage a game within parameters of an NFL-style offense were on display during his college days, too.

Yet Beck dropped to the third round of a draft class that wasn't exactly stocked with quarterback talent, being taken as the third passer behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson — both of whom were first-round picks.

Beck's status as the No. 65 pick places him in an odd sort of draft pick purgatory. He doesn't carry first-round expectations to immediately start and command the Cardinals' huddle. Yet as a Day 2 and third-round pick, Beck's still on the fringe of having some standard of contribution to the team, especially as a quarterback.

Quarterback development in the NFL has taken a massive turn through the decades. Gone are the days where it was commonplace for rookies to sit and learn behind a veteran before being tossed into the fire. In a society where instant gratification has become normalized, it's funny how that's bled into the world of professional football.

Beck's largest obstacle isn't his profile, experience or even draft position entering 2026 — it's who the Cardinals have ahead of him.

Cardinals Enter The Unknown in a Post-Kyler Murray World

The Cardinals cut ties with former franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, and for the first time in eight seasons, they'll enter a training camp without his presence on the roster.

Was it needed? Very much so, though that doesn't change the team's circumstances. Arizona wasn't interested in a bidding war for free agent Malik Willis, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly turned them down and the Cardinals couldn't even sniff the coveted Simpson in the draft after the Los Angeles Rams shocked the world by trading up for the Alabama prospect.

Arizona signed free agent backup Gardner Minshew, who is shortly removed from a Pro Bowl season in 2023 but has regressed since.

All signs lead to Jacoby Brissett again being the team's starting quarterback to begin 2026. Brissett, currently in a contract dispute with Arizona, enters the final of a two-year deal after starting 12 games for the Cardinals last season.

The Cardinals reportedly told Brissett he was the starter earlier in the offseason. If/when a re-worked contract is inked, he'll be in the driver's seat to be the team's starter.

Pulling Beck back into the picture: He's effectively QB3 on Arizona's depth chart entering training camp. Which is fine, even for a rookie quarterback and even for a third-round pick. The belief around the desert is Brissett won't last the entire year as the team's starting quarterback if outside expectations (or lack thereof) force a losing Cardinals team to make a switch under center.

In that line of thinking, there is some hope Beck will see the field in 2026.

Yet with where the Cardinals are at in their timeline of needing their next franchise quarterback and what the near future could possibly hold, Beck's window to impress is incredibly condensed.

Carson Beck Practically Has 2026 to Impress Cardinals - And That's It

The 2027 offseason holds massive promise of delivering multiple quarterback options through the draft who could change the trajectory of a franchise. There's talk of eight potential quarterbacks being made first-round picks if potential is realized, and the Cardinals are likely to pick high enough in draft order to snag their flavor of choosing.

Before we dive deeper: You can never truly predict what a quarterback class is going to be like. The 2026 class was heavily expected to deliver similar hype before it tapered off. It's largely unwise to bank your future on something that is so far away and carries so much unknown.

With that established, the noise is hard to ignore on what potential treasure lies ahead for Arizona.

Yet there's an entire season ahead for the Cardinals to play, and before even thinking about 2027, they need to first figure out what they have in Beck. If he's able to impress the organization, perhaps Arizona holds off on exploring the quarterback market.

Quite frankly, that would be a preferred route considering Beck's making $7.4 million across four NFL seasons (though he's yet to officially sign) — which is pennies on the dollar for starting quarterback money. In terms of team-building, that would help rapidly accelerate the organization's rebuild.

While preferred, that's much easier said than done. The Cardinals will essentially be making a franchise-defining decision based off Beck's 2026 season alone, and that in itself feels like an impossible task for both team and player due to their respective circumstances.

Cardinals Have to Make Quick Judgement Call on Carson Beck

Beck's stuck behind Brissett and Minshew on the depth chart while Arizona will need to make a judgement call based off of only one season of intel and information.

The issue very much lies in the lack of opportunity that may be available for Beck, but the biggest problem is regardless of what Beck does this season — is there enough evidence to make a conclusive decision?

If Beck starts six to eight games this coming year and flashes his potential, will Arizona want to bank on that small sample size before moving forward and potentially passing up a top 2027 quarterback?

That also works for the other side of the coin, where if Beck either doesn't play or performs poorly, perhaps the Cardinals may be giving up on their investment too soon. We've seen numerous cases where players simply need game reps and time to adjust before they bloom.

This feels like an impossible assessment for the Cardinals to confidently make in such a short window, though it's a bridge they'll cross in just seven months' time.

That feels unfair for a rookie quarterback, especially one who won't be starting out of the gates with a rookie head coach that's installing a brand new system.

Beck is now set up for a rookie season unlike any other. Where former rookies and current classmates will be allowed to ease into their respective roles, Beck's unique circumstances with the Cardinals effectively make 2026 a massive prove-it year.