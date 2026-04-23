Fans Will Love Cardinals Insider's Final Draft Prediction

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are hours away from making a potentially franchise-altering pick.

The Cardinals own the third overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, one that could very well see the organization take a premier player to not only boost their offense but also generate buzz around the fan base.

If the most plugged-in Cardinals insider's two cents is worth anything, Arizona fans will be thrilled by the end of draft night.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro believes the Cardinals will stick with the third overall pick despite hefty rumors of the team looking for a trade down.

"And for the record, I do believe they stick and pick at No. 3 instead of trading down like many are anticipating," Gambadoro said.

Gambo typically releases a yearly list of five players the Cardinals are targeting, and at the top of the list is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love, considered to be one of the top offensive players in the 2026 draft, would arrive to Arizona as a premier weapon for new head coach Mike LaFleur to utilize both immediately and in the future.

Owner Michael Bidwill surely wouldn't mind a few more season tickets and jerseys sold, too. Especially coming off a down year.

Other names mentioned in Gambadoro's top five to watch were Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 3.

Love is coming off a Heisman finalist campaign at Notre Dame and carries high upside as a weapon that can help in the run and pass game.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who has him as the No. 2 overall player in the draft:

"Love is an explosive athlete with a remarkable blend of balance and burst to be dynamic as both a runner and in the passing game. He is one of the most talented players in the 2026 draft class and projects as a high-upside NFL weapon."

Cardinals fans are clamoring for a reason to tune in every Sunday, and Love's selection would be a big step in the right direction.