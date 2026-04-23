Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Make Final Cardinals Picks, Predictions

It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals to be on the clock, and nearly everybody's got an opinion on what the Cardinals should do with their No. 3 draft pick.

Either side of the ball could stand to use upgrades from general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur, leaving the door open for numerous positions and players to be chosen with the Cardinals are ultimately set to pick.

Final mock draft predictions and our two cents mixed in:

SI.com: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Albert Breer: "I’ve heard Mike LaFleur and the new coaching staff love … Love. And for ownership, getting a sellable star as they go through another reset would be good. As for GM Monti Ossenfort, while an offensive lineman might suit his sensibilities (and right tackle’s a big need), his history is to do the logical thing and take the best player. He did it in 2023 with Paris Johnson Jr. He did it in ’24 with Marvin Harrison Jr. and he will do it here with Love."

Our take: In fairness, the Cardinals didn't quite do that with Johnson in 2023 as they bypassed Will Anderson to move down before moving back up for Johnson. While that was a good move, the Cardinals very much didn't stick and take the best player like 2024 with Harrison. As far as Love goes, he would indeed provide ownership with some tickets and jerseys sold, but that shouldn't be a massive selling point to build a winning football team. This very much feels like a pick with business intentions behind it.

ESPN: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Mel Kiper Jr.: "Arizona has far greater needs on both sides of the ball, but Love is No. 2 on my board and late momentum has suggested the Cardinals will take him here if they don't trade back. Love can supercharge an offense with his elite ability as both a rusher and a receiver. He had an FBS-best 40 scrimmage touchdowns since 2024, per ESPN Research. Arizona still has a lot of work to do on offense, and its RB1 James Conner sat out the majority of the 2025 season after surgery on his right foot."

Our take: Kiper provides a bit more solid analysis here on Love's arrival to the desert, as his ability to impact the game in both run and pass situations could be key in helping Arizona's offense reach new heights. What Kiper is leaving out here is the signing of free agent running back Tyler Allgeier, which was widely heralded at the time but now is, for whatever reason, isn't viewed in the same light.

PFF: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Nathan Jahnke: "The Cardinals’ defense struggled to end last season, allowing 35 or more points in six of their final nine games. Their pass rush was part of the problem, with Josh Sweat as the only player to record more than 35 pressures. Arizona has spent recent Day 2 picks on BJ Ojulari and Jordah Burch, but that won’t stop the team from significantly improving its pass rush with Bailey.

"The Texas Tech product led all FBS edge defenders in pass-rush grade (93.8) and ranked second in pressures (83)."

Our take: Bailey very much feels like a top priority for Arizona if they stick at No. 3 and decide to pass on Love. His 14.5 sacks last season was tied atop college football's best while his athleticism and ability to reach the passer is near the top of the class. Can he play all three downs and provide help in run support as well? That's the big question, and if the Jets don't take him, he very well could be an option.

NFL.com: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah: "Mauigoa slides in at right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr. on the left side, giving the Cardinals bookends on the offensive line and setting up their next selection (SEE: Pick 26).

Our take: For those unaware, their next selection was Arizona moving up for Ty Simpson near the end of the first round. As far as Mauigoa goes, Arizona traded down with the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 to get Mauigoa, a player they very well could draft with the third overall pick. Mauigoa feels like a very safe presence at either guard or tackle depending on where teams want to play him. At least immediately, he'd fill the Cardinals' void at right tackle.