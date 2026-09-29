Fantasy Football: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Is a Sneaky Week 4 Waiver Wire Add

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of valuable players when it comes to fantasy football.

Trey McBride is obviously one of the top weapons at tight end. Michael Wilson is ranked as WR21 after three weeks of football while rookie running back Jeremiyah Love had his breakout game last week and appears to be set for a larger workload ahead.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn't exactly the sexiest name at the spot, though he's largely available across leagues and could be a cheap plug-and-play option for Week 4.

Jacoby Brissett is Your Go-To Waiver Add for Week 4

Brissett is rostered in just 4.5% of ESPN leagues entering Week 4. With an average of 18.9 points per game, he sits as QB17.

Brissett isn't exactly a quarterback who is going to will the Cardinals to wins. That rings true for fantasy football teams as well. While he doesn't turn the ball over, Brissett doesn't offer high-end upside like other quarterbacks for fantasy players. He's a high floor, lower ceiling type of player.

Yet if you're streaming on the waiver wire, you're likely needing a suitable alternative that can at least give you something. I'm personally in that same boat with an 0-3 record and Justin Herbert/Caleb Williams as my currently rostered options.

Brissett's got a wealth of aforementioned weapons, and the Cardinals clearly are still showing a willingness to throw the ball. Love's emergence does make way for slightly more run plays to successfully be called, though his prowess as a pass-catcher provides another security blanket that can turn a five-yard gain into a big play.

There's two things to like about Brissett this week: opportunity and opponent.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett's top five in the NFL for passing attempts while being ninth in completion percentage. He throws the ball plenty and completes a hefty majority of his passes.

While the Cardinals do need to push the ball deeper downfield and find more explosives, Brissett's blend of attempts and success rate gives fantasy players a reasonable floor.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brissett is facing a Giants pass rush that just lost Brian Burns to a torn ACL. As a unit, New York's tallied just one sack defensively on the season and has allowed the fourth-most touchdown passes to start the season.

Fantasy-wise, they are 22nd in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks.

If you're running out of options for your fantasy quarterback situation, Brissett's a safe answer in Week 4.