Training Camp Is Here, But Cardinals Still Haven't Paid Jacoby Brissett

ARIZONA — If you're reading this, the Arizona Cardinals have reported for training camp.

2026 is unofficially underway with first-year Mike LaFleur leading the charge, though his projected starting quarterback does not have a new deal.

The Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett haven't found middle ground on a new contract that would give the veteran passer more guaranteed money on the final year of his contract.

There was hope after rookie passer Carson Beck struck a deal, Brissett would be next, and Arizona could move into the future with no more unnecessary headlines surrounding the position.

That's yet to come to fruition, and as Arizona gears up for their first practice of camp, Brissett is likely to be a bystander if no deal is met according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

"Jacoby Brissett, no news yet on a possible new deal. I would expect him to show up and kind of just stand around until he gets a deal. But the team does want to give him a raise. They believe he's worthy of it and deserves it, so the hope is they will come together and figure something out."

Full clip:

"There's no news yet on a possible new deal for Jacoby Brissett..



The team does wanna give him a raise and the hope is that they can figure something out" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9AhXCrdlwB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 22, 2026

Brissett is likely to be a hold-in if there's no new contract agreed upon by Arizona's first practice, which should save him some money. Players who are not in attendance for training camp are fined $60,000 per day with no possibility for those fines to be waived.

The exact number Brissett is hoping to reach remains unknown, though it is odd the Cardinals have reportedly been willing to work with him on getting a reworked deal.

Budda Baker seems to believe Brissett is asking for below the bare minimum.

Just want bro to get his shit done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum. Let’s just get it done!!! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) July 9, 2026

LaFleur has been supportive of Brissett's prior absence during offseason team activities and non-participation during mandatory minicamp, though it will be interesting to see where he stands if Brissett is again on the sidelines as training camp practices begin on Thursday.

Brissett has a strong rapport with Arizona's top weapons in Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. entering 2026, and combined with his veteran experience, he's the obvious choice to start for the Cardinals in Week 1.

Yet there appears to be a hold-up on Arizona's end, as many believe Brissett eventually will be replaced under center if the Cardinals are again at the bottom of the league standings halfway through the season.

One side will ultimately blink before negotiations are done. We'll see who it is.