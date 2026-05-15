Fun Facts About Every Stadium the Arizona Cardinals Will Visit in 2026

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule is out, and with their typical slate of home games, the team will also pack their bags and hit the road to play in some of the league's top stadiums this coming year.

Every NFL stadium carries a unique story, with some spanning back to 50 years of standing while others aren't even ten years old yet.

A fun fact to know about every regular season stop the Cardinals will play football at in 2026:

State Farm Stadium (Home)

Constructed in 2006, State Farm Stadium had North America's first retractable natural grass field. The grass is rolled out on a tray and is grown in natural sunlight. The tray that holds the field weighs 19 million pounds.

For special games such as the Fiesta Bowl and Super Bowl, special fields are often grown and later implemented on the tray to be rolled into the stadium for use.

SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams)

SoFi, recently built in 2020, holds the record for most expensive stadium ever built at $5 billion — which is double the cost of the No. 2 venue in Allegiant Stadium at $1.9 billion.

If you ever get to go, it's well worth the price tag.

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco 49ers)

The site of the last Super Bowl is actually home to the NFL's first automatic, collapsible field goal posts in the NFL, which makes things easier to transition into non-football events.

The field goal posts take about 30 seconds to raise and eight seconds to lower to the field. To completely remove said posts, it takes about 30 minutes.

MetLife Stadium (New York Giants)

In terms of permanent seating capacity, MetLife Stadium's 82,500 is the highest in the NFL. It covers 2.1 million square feet and has 28,000 parking spaces.

Before SoFi Stadium opened, it was also the only stadium to host multiple NFL teams.

AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)

When it opened, the team's massive 4K video board was the largest in the world at 160 feet long and 72 feet wide. It contains 30 million light bulbs.

It's also visible from outer space! (five minutes out, but still counts).

Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks)

The notorious home of the 12's previously shattered multiple Guinness World Records for loudest outdoor stadium (137.6 decibels) previously.

The stadium's design of steeply stacked seats with 70% covered by a canopy that bounces sound waves back towards the field was intentional to give Seattle the boost in homefield advantage.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

Arrowhead Stadium is the oldest stadium in the AFC since opening in 1972, and its construction of steeply built seats in the upper seating area served as a heavy influence for others built afterwards.

In 1973, it also became the first stadium in the league to add arrows to the yard-markers on the field.

Also, Seattle's previous record of loudest stadium was shattered by Kansas City in 2014.

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints)

The Saint's Superdome is the largest fixed dome structure in the world with a 273-foot high roof while covering 13 acres of land in total.

It's also played host the eight Super Bowls, which is a record for any stadium.