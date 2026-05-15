The Good, Bad and Ugly From Arizona Cardinals 2026 Schedule

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule is here.

After months of anticipation, the team's full regular season slate was unveiled last night, and reactions to the eye-opening slate have been nearly on par with reactions to their schedule release video.

Yet Arizona can't change their opponents, and soon they'll have to embrace the tough schedule.

Evaluating the good, bad and ugly of their schedule:

The Good: Yummy Homecooking to End The Year

The Cardinals are at home for their final five-of-six games this season. Most notably, after their Week 14 bye week, the Cardinals face the Jets, Saints, Raiders and 49ers.

While there's no such thing as an "easy" slate, this is undoubtedly the most favorable stretch of their schedule in terms of projected talent.

Especially after the Cardinals ended last season with two consecutive road games, it's nice to see Arizona wrapping up the bulk of their 2026 schedule at State Farm Stadium.

This just might be especially pivotal if Carson Beck is thrust into the lineup and the Cardinals need to evaluate their rookie quarterback ahead of a pivotal 2027 offseason.

The Bad: No Primetime/International Games

This is more of an indictment on how the NFL actually sees the Cardinals more so than not being featured on primetime or internationally. Those factors are whatever.

Yet it was a bit sobering for Arizona to be reminded of their standing on a national level when NFL and television executives clearly said "no thank you" when it comes to the Cardinals.

Internationally, Arizona could have potentially played in Mexico or Paris before both slots were filled by other teams.

Just not the best look for the organization, but even the bad part here isn't so bad.

The ugly part of Arizona's schedule indeed is ugly, however.

The Ugly: Weeks 1-13

The Cardinals, in terms of strength of schedule, have one of the worst slates in the NFL. That's incredibly true from their opening game all the way to their bye week.

Arizona faces the Chargers, Seahawks, 49ers and Giants to open the season. All but Seattle are road tests.

After that, the Cardinals face the Lions, Rams, Broncos, Cowboys, Seahawks, Rams, Chiefs, Commanders and Eagles before their bye week.

Sheesh.

Arizona could potentially be eliminated from playoff contention before their bye week even arrives.

Playing 5/6 NFC West games before their week off? Facing more playoff teams and a likely healthy Jayden Daniels/Patrick Mahomes?

That's ugly.