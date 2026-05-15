NFL World Ruthlessly Goes After Cardinals Over Schedule Release Video
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The official release of the NFL schedule typically is a content team's Super Bowl, though for the Arizona Cardinals, the reaction to theirs was more so closer to preseason.
Fans have grown used to creative ideas and concepts to unveil who their favorite teams will play for the coming season. Organizations such as the Los Angeles Chargers have set the bar high for the rest of the league on an annual basis.
For their 2026 schedule, the Cardinals did a virtual meeting with mascot Big Red on a call with all of their opponents.
People were not impressed nor pleased.
Cardinals Slammed Online For Schedule Release Video
"Embarrassing," said AZJace on X, whose response has more likes than the post itself. "Bidwill, sell the team. Every single fan wants you to sell the team. Legitimately every single fan."
People are mostly taking issue with the video looking like it was AI generated.
"Arizona Cardinals franchise may be the worst in sports. Even the social media trash. AI for a schedule release lmao," said LEEZUS.
Erik Ruby offered, "Most embarrassing franchise in professional sports."
"Congrats to the Cardinals on the worst schedule announcement in the history of schedule announcements," said Damon.
"Get this AI slop out of here this is genuinely embarrassing. Awful team awful owner awful social team," said Drew. "We’re the joke of the league for a reason and you losers are the tip of the iceberg. You should feel ashamed."
Last year, the Cardinals tried to have linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. unveil the schedule in a song where he rapped about each city, but that wasn't quite received as popular or well done.
Still, that had a far better reception than what the Cardinals did this year, and for one reason or another, Arizona's schedule fell way below the mark in 2026.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin