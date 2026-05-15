The official release of the NFL schedule typically is a content team's Super Bowl, though for the Arizona Cardinals, the reaction to theirs was more so closer to preseason.

Fans have grown used to creative ideas and concepts to unveil who their favorite teams will play for the coming season. Organizations such as the Los Angeles Chargers have set the bar high for the rest of the league on an annual basis.

For their 2026 schedule, the Cardinals did a virtual meeting with mascot Big Red on a call with all of their opponents.

We asked Big Red to help announce the schedule... he may have taken the assignment too seriously@SeatGeek | #RiseUpRedSea | https://t.co/HbDhqE36aY pic.twitter.com/wGwK5E8q5h — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 14, 2026

People were not impressed nor pleased.

Cardinals Slammed Online For Schedule Release Video

"Embarrassing," said AZJace on X, whose response has more likes than the post itself. "Bidwill, sell the team. Every single fan wants you to sell the team. Legitimately every single fan."

People are mostly taking issue with the video looking like it was AI generated.

It seems as though the Cards filmed their own mascot on green screen and then used AI to turn it into all the other mascots. https://t.co/sEDusk8W7Y pic.twitter.com/XhIofOEVFw — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 15, 2026

"Arizona Cardinals franchise may be the worst in sports. Even the social media trash. AI for a schedule release lmao," said LEEZUS.

Erik Ruby offered, "Most embarrassing franchise in professional sports."

"Congrats to the Cardinals on the worst schedule announcement in the history of schedule announcements," said Damon.

Cards up to nearly 500 likes now.. but other teams in the NFC West have doubled up.



Today is such a layup day on social media.. and they missed it. https://t.co/Mi18i0fyrC — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 15, 2026

"Get this AI slop out of here this is genuinely embarrassing. Awful team awful owner awful social team," said Drew. "We’re the joke of the league for a reason and you losers are the tip of the iceberg. You should feel ashamed."

Kind of funny the Chargers put together an incredibly detailed Halo schedule release meanwhile the Cardinals put together this trash.



Expect the same week one result. https://t.co/L7M1YQYf9K — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) May 15, 2026

Cheapest team in the league that routinely gets F on every aspect of NFLPA organizational grades resorting to AI slop for the biggest content creation opportunity of the NFL year… pic.twitter.com/x45JDZ2HUD https://t.co/m9SkBLfJnM — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) May 15, 2026

Last year, the Cardinals tried to have linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. unveil the schedule in a song where he rapped about each city, but that wasn't quite received as popular or well done.

Still, that had a far better reception than what the Cardinals did this year, and for one reason or another, Arizona's schedule fell way below the mark in 2026.