Injured Jeremiyah Love Ruled OUT of Cardinals-Cowboys Week 8 Battle

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have officially lost running back Jeremiyah Love for the rest of their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to FOX's broadcast.

Love exited to the locker room in the first half after having his ankle rolled on during a tackle. He initially walked under his own power to the sideline and slammed his helmet in frustration before heading to the blue medical tent.

He was officially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out at the beginning of the second half. He exits with 23 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Clip of his injury:

Jeremiyah Love wasn't happy after he aggravated his ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/LzPZ8INjjM — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 1, 2026

Love previously missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury and also was out for most of preseason action with a different ankle injury. The Notre Dame product has dealt with health issues all season.

Tyler Allgeier will carry duties for the Cardinals' backfield in his absence. Bam Knight suffered a hit to the head in the second quarter and is also ruled out for the remainder of action.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available, though the Cardinals will be without Love for the rest of action at AT&T Stadium.

Love, the third overall pick, was shut down the last two weeks in hopes of getting him as close to 100% healthy as possible.

"Really the whole season, I haven't been able to feel like myself," Love told reporters on Friday, ready to return to the field.

"I haven't felt like Jeremiyah Love that the people see. I couldn't do what I wanted to do. You ain't see me hurdle anybody, any f---- spin move, none of that stuff."

The Cowboys entered Week 8 with the NFL's worst-ranked run defense, giving hope that Love and the rest of the Cardinals' rushing attack could have a nice bounce-back game on the ground.

However, that hasn't been the case. The Cardinals have struggled to get their run game going while Jacoby Brissett has been less than impressive through the air, totaling just three points despite two red zone trips in Dallas.

That was an aspect Love was potentially looking to impact in, though the rookie running back has been hindered by injuries throughout the first half of the 2026 season, and that looks to be continuing in Dallas.