Jeremiyah Love Gets Green Light For Cardinals-Cowboys

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to get Jeremiyah Love back from injury.

Ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the Cardinals would have Love available this Sunday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

"Yeah, he'll be good," LaFleur said of Love.

"Even though he's been out for two weeks, none of these guys by November 1 are truly at 100%. But he's feeling as good as he can feel."

Love, the third overall pick, has been plagued by injuries during his rookie season but has impressed when taking the field. Arizona's hoping to improve their 2-5 record against a Cowboys team that statistically has the worst run defense in the league.

"We're never going to put a guy out there that we don't think can obviously benefit the team, benefit in this case the offense. So I'll keep it at that. But I mean, he's out there for a reason, and we expect him to go," LaFleur continued on Love.

"... Especially the guys that you're giving the ball to. Like if they're not dynamic within their own ability, I mean, let's let's get the next guy up. We feel good. He feels good enough to go out there and produce, and look forward to having him back out there."

Tyler Allgeier has been listed on this week's report with a toe injury while Bam Knight has steadied the ship for Arizona since Love departed the lineup.

The Cardinals are desperately trying to revamp their rushing attack, one that ranks in the bottom ten of the league at 96 yards per game. Injuries have battered Arizona's offensive line and running back room, though LaFleur highlighted continuity as a major piece the Cardinals have to have.

"I think it's improved, but still a long way to go. Run game is a mindset and it's continuity. I know our guys have the mindset, there's no doubt, but just continue to build that continuity with the mixture of guys we got going," LaFleur said.

Love has 245 yards on 67 carries (3.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the ground to pair with 11 receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown through the air.