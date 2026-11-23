ARIZONA — Mike LaFleur made the first tough call of his Arizona Cardinals coaching career.

It was the right one — albeit a tad later than most had anticipated.

The Cardinals fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis after Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona, under Rallis, had one of the NFL's worst defenses in 2026. Their 355 yards allowed per game was seventh-worst in the league while their 29.4 points allowed per game was second-to-last.

"Obviously, a tough conversation. Nick's a guy that I have a ton of respect for, as a person, as a coach, as a guy that I've worked with, as a guy that I've had to go against, or be a part of going against," LaFleur said in his Monday press conference. "Wish him and his family a lot of success moving forward. He's going to land on his feet, and he's going to do a dang good job wherever he's at.

"Again, The conversation obviously was not easy, but at the same time, he's the utmost professional. He is a pro's pro. He's a team guy."

The decision was well received by a Cardinals fan base that's been starved of change since the regular season has truly gone downhill.

But what took so long?

Mike LaFleur Explains Why Time Was Right to Fire Nick Rallis

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the field during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rallis' seat had been hot dating back to the early stages of the offseason, where the Cardinals reluctantly held on to Rallis despite interviewing a handful of other candidates. Rallis had been the play-caller under head coach Jonathan Gannon the previous three seasons, with mixed results, before Arizona allowed him to enter the fourth and final year of his contract.

LaFleur, (unofficially) the last head coach hired in the 2026 cycle, didn't exactly have his choosing of defensive play-callers — which effectively forced Arizona to retain Rallis.

"Yeah, I'll be honest with you. When it is a little bit later, there's been some hires and stuff like that," LaFleur told reporters before praising Rallis and reaffirming the respect he had for the now-fired coordinator.

Rallis' unit is far healthier than LaFleur's, and though the Cardinals' offense has been nothing to write home about, Arizona's defense has been underwhelming for a variety of reasons. There was hope holding on to star players such as Budda Baker and Josh Sweat would help the defense out past the trade deadline, though the Cardinals have allowed 85 points in their last three games combined.

That's a recipe to be fired — quickly — after LaFleur defended Rallis in Arizona's early season struggles.

"Every decision that we make, that I make, I feel like is in the best interest for this organization," said LaFleur. "And it's obviously not been good enough collectively, all phases as a team, you know. And so I'm in the business, and it's my job to find solutions, and this is one that we're trying to find."

With six games to go, why was now the time?

"I just felt in my heart this morning that we needed a change. We needed a fresh perspective, a fresh voice."

The Cardinals have six games left in the regular season. They're 3-8 with no hopes of making the playoffs. Arizona, seemingly, had been doomed from the start for numerous reasons.

Rallis was the conductor of a train that ultimately went nowhere, though he's far from the biggest issue plaguing the Cardinals at this point in time. Arizona's defense won't magically play better under interim DC Teryl Austin, and the offseason will be the true test of change with the second-most projected cap space and six picks in the top four rounds of the 2027 NFL Draft.

"We got the right guys in the locker room, so I'm excited to see these guys go attack this thing. Naturally, when stuff like this happens, there's a natural jolt," LaFleur continued.

"But when the emotion fades, the execution is going to have to take over again because the emotion of this is going to fade as well. We all have a job to do, and we all got to do it better right now. And again, that starts with me."