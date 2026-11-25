ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have revealed their first Week 12 injury report.

20 names litter the list between the two sides, ranging from Jayden Daniels to Budda Baker and notable faces between.

The Commanders, thanks to their participation on Monday Night Football, only held a walk-through on Wednesday — so their side of the report is only an estimation.

Quick breakdowns for the Cardinals and Commanders from Wednesday:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Did Not Participate : Budda Baker (rest/elbow), Carson Beck (back), Hjalte Froholdt (rest), Jon Gaines II (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/shoulder)

: Budda Baker (rest/elbow), Carson Beck (back), Hjalte Froholdt (rest), Jon Gaines II (ankle), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/shoulder) Limited : Cody Simon (calf), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest)

: Cody Simon (calf), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest) Full: Zach Carter (knee)

The biggest concern here is Beck, who didn't exactly get a glowing injury update from Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur today.

“Better than yesterday, hopefully better tomorrow. Obviously [he is] DNP for a reason but we'll take it one day at a time," he told reporters.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Did Not Participate : Stefon Diggs (personal), Amik Robertson (ankle)

: Stefon Diggs (personal), Amik Robertson (ankle) Limited : Treylon Burks (foot), Charles Omenihu (rib)

: Treylon Burks (foot), Charles Omenihu (rib) Full: John Bates (shoulder), Jayden Daniels (left elbow/left hand), Quan Martin (shoulder), Sonny Styles (ankle), Rachaad White (heel), Andrew Wylie (hip), Colson Yankoff (knee)

Daniels' presence isn't quite a surprise on this report, as he's consistently been listed on Washington's prior reports with his left elbow injury — though the hand is a new sprinkle.

“Yes, he's a stud. He's a good football player. I don't think people have forgotten that," LaFleur said of Daniels when speaking with reporters today.

"I think he's shown that this year, particularly over the last few weeks. I don't think their record is exactly a great indicator for how talented this team is, and how talented of a quarterback he is. So big win for them. We know we have our hands full. I think their defense had some challenges, I would say up front, early on in terms of some injuries, but they've seemed to build a good continuity amongst themselves for the last month. So, they're playing really good football right now and I think that was a great indicator on Monday for them.”

The Cardinals and Commanders will each practice twice more this week before revealing final game statuses such as out, questionable or doubtful. Final inactives will be revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.