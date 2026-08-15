Insider Reveals Cardinals Plan After Losing Second-Round Pick

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals lost second-round pick Chase Bisontis for an extended period of time — likely the entire 2026 season — due to a knee injury suffered in this week's preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bisontis is reportedly having MCL surgery, though his ACL is intact according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bisontis was set to compete for the Cardinals' starting right guard spot in 2026 with Isaiah Adams. Now, Arizona is set to be without the No. 34 pick in this past draft for what's expected to be the entire year.

What do the Cardinals do from here?

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says don't expect any major moves coming.

"I would say it is unlikely that the Arizona Cardinals would sign a sitting free agent Guard after the significant knee injury to Rookie Chase Bisontis," he wrote on X.

"There is a reason those guys are sitting at home. Jon Gaines has had a really good camp his best so far - mainly playing Center but he can play Guard. Hayden Conner has also played well and don't forget Matt Pryor has a ton of NFL experience with 109 games played and 40 starts. More likely the Cards comb the waiver wire for depth as teams cut down than sign a free agent."

Gambadoro is correct: the current crop of free agents are indeed available for a reason. Arizona will likely internally count on Gaines and Conner, two draft picks under general manager Monti Ossenfort. Gaines likely gets the nod due to his versatility and experience edge over Conner.

In reality, Adams was likely to be the Week 1 starter over Bisontis. Yes, Bisontis played well in preseason action — though Adams also has taken an overwhelming majority of snaps with the Cardinals' first team offense in training camp and also played well in Vegas.

Yet Bisontis would have given the Cardinals a high level backup, and if Adams' prior two seasons are any indication, Bisontis very well could have usurped him on the team's depth chart.

A contributor or two always manages to slip through waivers while teams are trimming down their final rosters. Perhaps a gem can be found or an experienced veteran needs a fresh start.

Regardless, the Cardinals will play this the smart way and refrain from making any panic moves.