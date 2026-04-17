Jacoby Brissett Sends Cryptic Message Amid Reported Contract Demands

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason with a new wrinkle in their quarterback discussions.

Kyler Murray departed. Garner Minshew was signed. Ty Simpson could be drafted. All of said moves have and will further mold Arizona's quarterback room for 2026 and beyond — though Jacoby Brissett has thrown his name into the ring.

Earlier this morning, it was reported Brissett wants a new contract and isn't at voluntary workouts as a result. He's entering the final year of his deal and is set for a $9.1 million cap charge.

Brissett took to his Instagram page and posted the following on his story:

Jacoby Brissett on IG: pic.twitter.com/yXURaeXlpk — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) April 17, 2026

Why Does Jacoby Brissett Want a Raise?

Well, in the short term, Brissett is projected to be Arizona's starter on Day 1 regardless of a new presence in the Cardinals' quarterback room.

Brissett inked a two-year deal to be the Cardinals' backup quarterback to Kyler Murray, though Murray exited last season with an eventual season-ending foot injury that saw Brissett start every game from Week 6 onwards.

Brissett's cap charge ranks 24th among NFL quarterbacks for 2026. If he's a starting quarterback, he'd like to be paid as such (that's how he feels).

Yet there's also something to be said about the long-term goal here as well. Brissett just turned 33-years-old and is likely seeking one final payday that's above league minimum. His best of chance of doing so comes with the Cardinals, who saw him have a career year last year despite winning just one game as a starter.

What Will Cardinals Do?

Ian Rapoport's report this morning suggests the Cardinals are likely to work with him. Even after signing Minshew, it's pretty clear Arizona views Brissett as their QB1 for the coming season.

What that looks like remains to be seen. Brissett likely wants a multi-year extension that gives him financial security through the next few seasons before retirement nears, if not hits completely for the journeyman quarterback.

The journeyman label is perhaps the biggest problem for the Cardinals. Bending to the knee of Brissett given his trajectory and Arizona's future plans at the position doesn't make sense in terms of either a long-term deal or a massive pay increase.

However, the likely outcome here is Brissett receives a pay bump on his 2026 salary. If there's an extra year added to his current contract, the Cardinals may be able to work in a team friendly out after this season.