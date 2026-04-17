Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Skips Offseason Program Amid Contract Standoff

With so much attention on the Arizona Cardinals and what they'll potentially do with the future of their quarterback postion, there's a problem that needs to be addressed in the present.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is not at voluntary workouts in Tempe with hopes of getting a resolved contract.

"Sources: Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is not attending Phase 1 of the offseason program and is asking for an extension that pays him as the starter. Brissett, set to make $9.06M in ‘26, has only $1.5M in guaranteed money and wants security. AZ appears willing to address it."

Brissett is on the final year of a two-year contract in Arizona. He and Gardner Minshew are the top two quarterback options for the Cardinals entering the 2026 NFL Draft, where they're highly expected to add to the quarterback room at some point.

Brissett took over for previous starter Kyler Murray in Week 6 of last season after Murray went out with injury and remained in the seat through the end of the year. Brissett is widely seen as a bridge quarterback to hold the Cardinals over until they find their next passer of the future.

Still, Brissett feels like he deserves a pay increase entering 2026. His cap hit of $9.1 million ranks 24th among NFL quarterbacks entering this season.

The Cardinals have previously been willing to play ball in these situations, as this sort of happened in 2023 with Budda Baker — though he demanded a trade and was a star player seeking a sizable extension. Baker ultimately got a re-worked one-year deal that paid him more guaranteed money.

What Brissett is seeking is currently unknown, though it's safe to assume he'd like to enter the $10 million club for this season while potentially adding another year to his deal in the process. Brissett just turned 33 so he's more likely to squeeze his value in the present coming off a starting season where he set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

Brissett, just in terms of wanting a bit of a pay bump this season, is understandable. However, a multi-year contract that pays him starting money probably isn't the way to go about business if you're the Cardinals.

Especially with Minshew on the roster and Arizona's interest in adding a quarterback not quite a secret, the timing of this doesn't make sense.