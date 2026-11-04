Jeremiyah Love Joins Troubling Cardinals Trend Among Recent Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Jeremiyah Love moving into the foreseeable future after the organization placed him on injured reserve, ensuring he'll miss at minimum the next four weeks.

The Cardinals feel like they can't catch a break with the recent slew of injuries to younger players, and Love is just the latest of an unfortunate trend of recent first-round draft picks to miss time in their rookie season:

Jeremiyah Love (2026)

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love, first eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 13, will miss at least six games minimum in his rookie season thanks to three different ankle injuries suffered since preseason.

Love was hurt on the 14th and final touch of his preseason debut, which saw him miss the final two games. However, Love would return for the regular season ready to go.

Love didn't miss any of the first five weeks, though a different ankle injury hindered him – enough to make head coach Mike LaFleur sit the third overall pick for two consecutive weeks before returning in Week 8.

Love was hurt in the first half in Dallas with a high ankle sprain and now lands on injured reserve.

Walter Nolen (2025)

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of 2025's training camp, the Cardinals announced Nolen would miss significant time due to a calf injury suffered while training at the team's facility.

The defensive lineman would miss the first seven games of the season before returning on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, putting on a show and generating buzz within Arizona's fan base.

However, Nolen would only play six games before suffering a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, putting him on injured reserve with what was later revealed to be a meniscus injury.

He made a full recovery and was ready to go for this year's version of training camp.

Darius Robinson (2024)

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson was hurt during a preseason practice, suffering a calf injury (many speculate Robinson specifically strained or tore his achilles tendon) and placing him on injured reserve before the regular season began.

He missed all but six games during his rookie year.

It is important to note the rookie defensive lineman also lost his mother before officially returning from his injury, which surely played some part in his delayed return to the field as well.

Other Recent Draft Picks Hurt/Landed on Injured Reserve

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Jon Gaines II (71) and Chase Bisontis (57) linebacker on the line of scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' injury woes extend past the first round of their draft classes.

Recently, 2026 second-round pick Chase Bisontis is set to miss his entire rookie year due to an MCL injury after looking impressive in preseason play. 2026 fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor is also on injured reserve for the entire year with a meniscus injury.

2025 saw second-round pick Will Johnson miss five games while he's currently on injured reserve with a neck injury. Sixth-round pick from the class, Hayden Conner, began his rookie season on injured reserve after hurting his knee and played just five games for the Cardinals last season.

And for what it's worth, 2025 seventh-round pick Kitan Crawford did play most of his rookie season but went on injured reserve after 2026's season opener with an ankle injury.

2024 third-round pick Elijah Jones missed his entire rookie campaign due to an ankle injury. He played in just ten games for the Cardinals last season and now isn't even on the roster. Fifth-round pick Christian Jones had played a total of four games through his first two seasons due to ankle and knee issues before being cut this summer.