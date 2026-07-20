Marvin Harrison Jr. Sends Message Ahead of Cardinals' 2026 Season

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hears you loud and clear.

The third-year wideout enters 2026 with massive expectations following an up-and-down two seasons in Arizona. The Cardinals' first-round pick in 2024 (No. 4 overall) has failed to deliver on the generational label that followed him from Ohio State — though this year could be different.

There's a few reasons for that. Harrison has battled injuries and had to fight through a less-than-ideal role with prior offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, though 2026 is a clean slate with Mike LaFleur entering the picture.

Yet there's also been a few mishaps on Harrison's end, which has led to frustration on the fanbase's end.

Harrison posted the following message on his Instagram page:

"Knew I needed love but I think I value the hate more.."

Harrison, very loudly and clearly, has heard the flack he's received entering his third season — which is a massive one. After 2026 concludes, Arizona will have to make a decision on Harrison's fifth-year option as part of his rookie contract, which could track north of $20 million for the final year of his deal based off projections.

There's some that believe 2026 is a make-it-or-break-it season for Harrison, though there's no tougher critic on the wideout than the man himself.

"Personally, I just never really look at any positives. You probably should for your health but I don't really look at many positives, I always find the negatives," Harrison said when reflecting back on a tough 2025 season.

Harrison dealt with two heel injuries, a concussion and appendicitis in 2025. He missed five games.

"The injuries kind of sucked, honestly. The appendix really was the most importantly just like unfortunate [injury] because nothing I could really do about that," he said.

"Kind of just wrong timing and yeah, looking back on it just just sucks in general, because like I said, nothing I could do about it, but you just continue to move forward, continue to get better, really just kind of whole offseason that's really just thought about how unfortunate that situation was for me."

Harrison still projects to have a strong role in Arizona's attack moving into next season with names such as Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Michael Wilson and others lingering as playmakers as well.

Harrison's potential still is through the roof — and he seems intent on realizing it this coming season.