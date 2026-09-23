Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors Are Suddenly Getting Real

ARIZONA — Trading Marvin Harrison Jr. always felt like a hefty mix of overreaction and fairy tale.

Sure, the Arizona Cardinals' most prominent player struggled heavily through his early NFL career — but there's no way they'd actually wave the white flag and trade him.

Right?

Harrison, with a major decision looming next offseason on his fifth-year option, is off to a shaky start in 2026. He's been a non-factor and the overall outlook of his role in the offense has changed drastically since training camp.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors Just Got Real

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suddenly, the Cardinals trading Harrison isn't so far-fetched according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, who reported on Wednesday that executives around the NFL are curious if Harrison will be moved.

"Execs around the league are wondering whether the Arizona Cardinals could explore trading 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Harrison was held without a catch in Week 2," he wrote.

"The team signed fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson to a contract extension this offseason. They have a new coaching staff and a new offense. Harrison is extension-eligible after this season, and as of now, the Cardinals would have a hard time paying him based on what he's shown in the league so far. It's worth watching out for a potential change-of-scenery deal in this case."

This isn't the first time Harrison's emerged in trade discussions. A source told Cards On SI that last season at least one AFC team checked on Harrison's availability.

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals' Tempe facility on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals would save $4 million against the salary cap if they traded Harrison.

Harrison's NFL career has mostly been held in check due to a strong blend of injuries, inconsistent play at wideout and opportunity. After being heralded as a generational prospect emerging from the college ranks, Harrison has rarely displayed that talent.

“It’s a long season — we’re two games in. There were some opportunities yesterday that I thought that either the defense dictated that it couldn’t go there or just self-inflicted wounds — it was kind of fifty-fifty," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Harrison after Week 2.

He's at just one reception on four targets thus far, a jarring start even for a player sitting behind the likes of Trey McBride and Wilson in Arizona's offense.

And in what's felt like the snap of a finger, the Cardinals ditching the No. 4 overall pick doesn't seem far fetched after all.