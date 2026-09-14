Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Quiet Day Reveals Truth About Cardinals' New Offense

ARIZONA — The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, where a handful of big names made their mark.

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love scored in his NFL debut. Star tight end Trey McBride continued his form off a historical 2025 while defenders Budda Baker and Mack Wilson both anchored a Cardinals defense that allowed just 14 points on the afternoon.

The hype around Marvin Harrison Jr. and what could come of his third season in the desert was real — though the former No. 4 overall pick was an afterthought in one of the Cardinals' biggest wins in recent memory.

Harrison logged one reception for 33 yards on three targets at SoFi Stadium. Six different Cardinals were targeted by starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett — every player recorded at least two receptions, including running backs Tyler Allgeier and Love.

Fantasy football players and box score watchers will sound the alarm at Harrison's stat line. However, Harrison's output was more so indicative of how Mike LaFleur's offense will operate rather than being reflective of Harrison's overall performance.

Diving Into Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Quiet Day

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals' Tempe facility on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison's resume, potential and role within LaFleur's offense set the stage for an exciting 2026 season, where a bounce-back from a heavily disappointing start to his career would take place. If anybody can get receivers open at a high level, it'd be LaFleur.

It's not as if Harrison played poorly. Harrison's first target was well behind him despite the wideout getting hands on the football. That would have been a really tough ask for any receiver in the league to come down with.

Harrison's second target, and only catch of the day, was a beautiful sideline catch deep down the left side of the field while the third and final target was an overthrow by Brissett on the same sideline while he was under pressure.

When actually looking at the film, Harrison wasn't responsible for his lack of production.

Working on a story about this but Marvin Harrison Jr. was only targeted three times in LA.



Watching the film he was open numerous times or had this attention on him defensively. These were all just in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/3xwdiUWrHX — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) September 14, 2026

We charted all 33 routes Harrison ran against the Chargers defense. Out of those snaps:

11 times Harrison was considered to be open or had separation against a defender. The other 22 routes he was not.

Out of those 22 routes, Harrison was bracketed/double covered on eight of those plays. Ten more plays Harrison was one-on-one in either the red zone or running deep downfield.

Oftentimes, Brissett got the ball out so quick a progression to Harrison wasn't possible. Brissett's 2.56 seconds for time to throw was the second-fastest on Sunday behind Joe Burrow (2.54) and tied with Jordan Love, who was blitzed on an eye-opening 82% of plays.

Harrison simply didn't see the ball enough to make an impact, whether it be due to heavy attention from Los Angeles' defense or Arizona's clear intentions to get the ball out quickly on the other side of the field. Game script also didn't play in his favor, as Sunday was the first time since Week 9 of last season where the Cardinals were looking to run the clock out in the fourth quarter by running the ball.

Some will look at the box score and question Harrison, though those who take a step back and evaluate the snaps will know Harrison's day was a mixture of outside factors he couldn't control.

Perhaps more than anything, Harrison's performance in Week 1 is a microcosm of LaFleur's offense, how it works and its likely roller coaster ride on a week to week basis.

Mike LaFleur's Offense Was Designed This Way

You often hear the argument of "Jimmys and Joes over X's and O's", meaning teams are dictated by the actual talent/players on the roster as opposed to how they're coached and the schematics that come with it.

In the Cardinals' case, defenses can scheme all they want for Trey McBride — but when that ball's in the air, coaching doesn't matter. Players do.

Yet the more successful offenses in recent memory blend the two schools of thought together, taking player strengths and maximizing them by placing them in positions to succeed like pieces on a chessboard.

LaFleur hails from arguably two of the brightest offensive minds in the game in Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, who have been at the forefront of innovation within the last ten years. Both offenses are equipped with personnel to succeed and coaches who perfect details to create every advantage possible.

Routinely, the best offenses work under the philosophy of letting the defense decide who gets the ball. That sounds counterintuitive at first, though an offense that works off natural progressions as opposed to either being predictable or force-feeding one player is much harder to stop.

LaFleur's offense in Arizona projects to be the latest example of that. Yes, there is some give-and-take with that thinking. McBride is impactful enough that he should get the ball often, and he likely will on a weekly basis.

However, the core thinking is the Cardinals' offense has talent everywhere, and somebody will be open. That somebody depends on the week, gameplan, defensive coverage and a plethora of other factors.

As such, there will be volatility on a weekly basis for Cardinals pass catchers. Kendrick Bourne isn't likely to have eight receptions for 75 yards every week. Harrison's also not going to have one reception every week, either.

That's the reality of LaFleur's system: The ball will be spread based off advantages and where holes are in coverage, at least for the most part.

Harrison was simply a byproduct of that in Week 1, and that shouldn't negatively reflect on him.