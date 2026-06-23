Mike LaFleur Is Already Sending Message With Cardinals Training Camp Change

Typically, the Arizona Cardinals have held training camp practices earlier in the day at State Farm Stadium.

Times are changing. Literally.

The Cardinals revealed their 2026 training camp schedule this morning with a total of eight practices that can be viewed by fans. Of those, only two aren't at 4:00 PM local time.

Mike LaFleur making a massive change for training camp practice times for the #AZCardinals. Previously, the team would practice much earlier in the day.



4:00 PM start times for most open practices to the public:



Friday, July 24 (4:00 PM)

Sunday, July 26 (1:45 PM)

Tuesday, July… — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) June 23, 2026

Arizona will report to training camp on July 22.

That may not seem like a big change to the casual fan, but in the NFL world where every detail and decision is precise and calculated — shifting Arizona's practice schedule to much later in the day than usual isn't just an overlooked change.

It's a message sent by LaFleur: This is my team, and I'm running the ship my way.

Sometimes, first-time head coaches will fall under an umbrella of comfortability in terms of day-to-day operations. Inexperienced guys will typically run with the status quo, at least in their first season as they learn the intricacies of what comes with the title of head coach.

There was an assumption (or expectation) Arizona will typically carry out its previous camp schedules of late morning, midday or early afternoon depending on the day or practice.

LaFleur's practically flipped that script upside down. Not in the sense of doing so to prove a point, but more so taking ownership of the Cardinals being his team.

The exact science behind practicing later in the day isn't quite known, though LaFleur's previous team in the Los Angeles Rams are known to hold regular season practices later in the day.

LaFleur has some experienced voices on his coaching staff, something prior head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't assemble when putting his puzzle together. Offensively, coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has plenty of play-calling and quarterback development under his belt with some head coach experience sprinkled in as well.

Defensively, Teryl Austin was hired as a senior assistant to help coordinator Nick Rallis as he enters his fourth season. Austin is a respected and tenured coordinator across the league.

LaFleur's already shaping up to be a different presence than his predecessor thanks to his archetype as a young and innovative offensive play-caller. LaFleur also cancelled the final day of minicamp practices, something not quite widely accepted for first-time head coaches — especially ones who are taking over a three-win football team.

The expectations are low and the results are to be determined ahead of 2026, but what we can say: LaFleur's guiding this ship under his own sails.