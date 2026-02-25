3 Biggest Things Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Said at NFL Combine

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort met with reporters ahead of the NFL Combine this week, fielding questions on a variety of topics before head coach Mike LaFleur did the same.

Ossenfort touched on some major talking points during his time speaking — here's the three biggest takeaways you should know:

Still Nothing on Kyler Murray

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

"I know a lot of you, on the top of your mind, is our quarterback situation. Here's what I would say, as I've said before: I'd say all options are on the table for us," Ossenfort opened his press conference with.

"We've got Kyler, Jacoby, Kedon all under contract. As it pertains to that position, as it pertains to every position on our team, we're gonna look at every avenue to improve and we're gonna continue and go through our process with that. So we're gonna do that as we go through our roster building."

Murray is heavily believed to be on the way out of Arizona this offseason.

"I think those discussions go on daily. Not just Kyler. There's many of our players that have different structures of their contract that come up in that time frame. And so each one of those is an individual discussion and those are going to continue here as we go forward and go into the free agency period and that leads into the draft. Those are discussions that are ongoing and will continue to happen," Ossenfort said before adding:

"I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler. I'd say, it wasn't up to what Kyler wanted, it wasn't up to what any of us wanted, as the season as a whole. When you had the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement. We've gotta find a way to do that. Not only at that position, at all positions. But that's what we're all focused on is getting better and moving forward."

Massive Extensions Coming?

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals have numerous three-year veterans eligible for big extensions, such as Michael Wilson, Paris Johnson Jr. and Garrett Williams — all of whom have flashed serious potential throughout their tenures in the desert.

"Everybody's in different situations," Ossenfort said of the extension talk. "Here's what I'd say about Michael. Michael had an outstanding year for us, he's a great person, he works, he leads and he produced on the field. Michael's about everything we want our program to be about and hopefully he's here for a long time."

Williams, unfortunately, suffered a serious knee and Achilles injury last season. When healthy, he's proven to be one of the game's top nickel cornerbacks.

"I think with any player that's injured, their first and foremost is they've gotta get healthy. Garrett's one of our guys who's working hard, he's been in the facility every day, he's making good progress and excited to get him to a point where he can get back on the field," Ossenfort said on the Syracuse product.

Then, former No. 6 overall pick and franchise left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is set to receive a massive payday from the Cardinals.

"Paris just got through year three, he'll be going into year four. Excited about where Paris is at. Just like all of our players, he's done some really good things and there's some areas that I know Paris wants to improve at," said Ossenfort.

"So that's the great thing about Paris is I know he's focused on that and I know he's focused on ascending and continuing to ascend. We've got some decision points coming up with Paris here, in terms of the fifth-year option. We'll be ready to make that decision here. We've got til May to do that. But love what Paris brings to our team, on the field, off the field and want him to be a part of our program for a long time."

Ossenfort hasn't been shy about extending players such as Budda Baker, James Conner and Trey McBride in the past — we'll see what this offseason looks like.

Injuries Played Major Role in 2025's Collapse

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) reacts after suffering an injury against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals were among the most injured teams last season, which has led to many fans clamoring for a change within the training staff.

"We're looking at everything. Our training staff, our strength and conditioning staff, how we train players, how we treat players. Last year was tough. It's tough when you acquire players and you try to build a team and then those players that you're counting on, for whatever reason, they're not out there," Ossenfort said.

"There's two things that suck about life in the NFL. It's injuries and losing. And unfortunately we suffered a lot of both last year. So we've gotta find a way to overcome that, we've gotta find a way to put our players in a better position to take care of them, to train them so that they can remain on the field.

"That has been a huge emphasis of what we've been doing and we're gonna continue to look at that as we go into the offseason and how we're going to structure practice, how we're going to train when the players come back in April. So that's been a huge emphasis for us."

We'll see if any changes are actually made to the training staff, but it's clear whatever happened in 2025 can't happen again.