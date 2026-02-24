Why This is the Biggest Week of Kyler Murray's Career

As the entire NFL world invades Indianapolis for the NFL Combine, opportunity for framework on a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can be laid out this week.

These next few days will be vital in determining Murray/Arizona's future, making this the biggest week in Murray's career.

Not draft week. Not the one playoff appearance he guided the Cardinals to. Not even the week he received his $230.5 million extension.

Murray is set to see his $19.5 million salary of 2027 become fully guaranteed on March 15, leaving just under three weeks for Arizona to make a decision on the seven-year franchise quarterback.

The question of Murray staying or going will soon demand an answer.

The Cardinals have been extremely non-committal on Murray's future since head coach Mike LaFleur took his seat earlier this month.

"Just like everything else on our roster. Just open conversations right now throughout this building — no time frame on that," said LaFleur when asked if a decision has been made on Murray's future.

That was weeks ago, and now with prominent decision makers in the same vicinity, hypotheticals can slowly begin to churn into actual details of a deal.

In terms of value, Murray's ultimate price seems to be across the board. Some believe the Cardinals will get as high as a second-round pick while others believe a Day 3 pick is all Arizona will get in return.

This is a massive week for the Cardinals, too — make no mistake. Arizona expectedly will move forward into a post-Murray era with Jacoby Brissett as their starter in 2026 and an unknown future.

Yet that feels more solidified and secure — the Cardinals will have ample opportunities to find their next franchise quarterback while Murray, if traded, will be guided towards his next franchise as opposed to selecting his own.

That in itself is vital for Murray, who will look to continue a recent trend of NFL quarterbacks finding a second surge with a fresh start. The talent and upside is obviously there with the former No. 1 overall pick, though the overall inconsistency has plagued Murray during his tenure in the desert.

He's still in his prime, however. The canvas isn't fully finished and Murray will get an opportunity to prove himself on his next team.

So, as combine week marches forward and hundreds of college prospects try to impress future employers, Murray is still dominating headlines.

And while he won't effectively have his future solidified this week, those pulling the strings on both sides of a potential deal will be at work making it happen while they're in the same place.

While the details are being organized, ironed out and finalized, Murray's far from Indianapolis, where his future is currently being molded.