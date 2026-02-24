Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Dominating Headlines as NFL Combine Arrives

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is here!

The talk of the town (Indianapolis, to be exact) continues to be Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has quite the few weeks ahead of him.

The Cardinals effectively have until March 15 to strike a deal on the trade market or flat-out release him, as that's when his $19.5 million salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed.

With NFL general managers/head coaches talking today and players beginning interviews tomorrow, it's officially combine week across the league.

And even among all the storylines possible, Murray's future still is at the top of everyone's mind:

Kyler Murray Dominating NFL Combine Headlines

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"If you're looking for a long-term answer you can certainly argue that Malik Wills has done enough based on his pedigree, based on the kind of athlete he is, and based on the kind of player he is, that he deserves that. The one I am really intrigued with is Kyler Murray, because I think everyone assumes that the Arizona Cardinals are going to move on from Kyler Murray, I do the same thing," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network.

"Although frankly, we have not heard Mike LaFleur, the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, say that. So there is a possibility he says, 'Well we're paying for him anyway, maybe we're just going to keep him and figure it out.' But there have been times if the Cardinals do move on from from Kyler Murray, whatever form that is, whether that's a trade or whether that's a just a straight release which no doubt is what he would want.

"There have been many times in his career we have seen and thought Kyler Murray is a franchise quarterback. He has been up and down. He sort of got replaced last year — got hurt and got replaced — but is he a franchise guy? There is going to be someone who's going to be like, 'I will make that guy what he should be.' And I'm curious where that ends up [being]."

The combine is the perfect place for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort to discuss framework for a Murray trade with practically every other team also in Indianapolis.

Murray is entering his eighth season in the league and is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. As far as options on the trade market go, he's the No. 1 guy.

Whether that helps or hurts the Cardinals remains to be seen, though Murray's name is undoubtedly drawing buzz — even during a week where the spotlight is on the upcoming draft class.