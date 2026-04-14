3 Teams Cardinals Could Trade Down With in NFL Draft

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are just under two weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft and speculation is slowly but surely ramping up.

Above all, the league's worst kept secret just might be the Cardinals' interest in trading out of the third overall pick. Arizona has often looked to shift the draft board under general manager Monti Ossenfort, and this offseason has been no different.

Yet who would actually be willing to play ball with Arizona to make that happen? There's three teams who are reportedly strong candidates to make a move up the order.

Dallas Cowboys

Pick: 12

Who they might want: David Bailey, Arvell Reese

The Dallas Cowboys split with Micah Parsons last season and could very much be interested in acquiring another impactful edge player. The problem? Neither Bailey or Reese feel like they're going to escape the top five, let alone the top ten.

That creates some urgency out of Dallas, and with Arizona in prime position to land either of the two players, the Cowboys might push their chips all-in for a splash trade.

This has been a often rumored connection between the two teams, though if reported price tags of a mere third-round pick are true, the Cardinals shouldn't only move down for pennies on the dollar of what they got back in 2023 for the exact same trade (No. 3 to No. 12).

Especially since the Cardinals are possibly eying either player, Dallas is going to have to make this a worthwhile deal.

New Orleans Saints

Pick: 8

Who they might want: Carnell Tate, David Bailey

The Saints never appear to be hesitant on making a move up the board and that appears to be the case again in 2026. New Orleans appears to be gearing towards a reload rather than rebuild, and a splash move to climb just a few spots up could see that come to fruition.

Arizona isn't in any danger of selecting a receiver this early, so passing on Tate would be just fine while Bailey might not even be an option if the New York Jets go that route. Would Reese be an option in New Orleans?

SI.com's Albert Breer pegged New Orleans as a team looking to move up the order. A trade from No. 8 to No. 3 shouldn't be wildly expensive, especially considering Arizona could likely get a tackle (such as Francis Mauigoa) they would have drafted in their original slot anyways.

Washington Commanders

Pick: 7

Who they might want: Jeremiyah Love

Jayden Daniels needs a bonafide running mate in the backfield to truly take this Commanders offense to the next level, and if Jeremiyah Love is anything close to advertised, that could easily happen in Washington.

The problem? There's a handful of teams ahead of the Commanders such as the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants (both picking in the top five) who are candidates to get the Notre Dame running back.

The best solution in Washington would be to leapfrog both organizations and get their star running back of the future while Arizona, like the New Orleans trade, can move down and get their guy at a more reasonable pick/price.