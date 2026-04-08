Cardinals Could Flip NFL Draft With Patriots Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are highly expected to make some sort of trade during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Exactly where, and how, remains to be seen.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has never been trigger shy in terms of executing deals during any of the draft's three days, and with picks 3 & 34 at his disposal, there's a real chance one (if not both) picks could be moved.

While there's been rumors surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and even Washington Commanders, the latest suggestion comes via the New England Patriots at the tail end of the first round.

Cardinals Projected to Make Patriots Trade, Draft Ty Simpson

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Ben Solak has the Cardinals moving up from No. 34 to 31 to draft Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson:

"When will Simpson go? I think he's a Round 2 player, similar in grade to where I had Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart last year. Of course, Dart ended up going in Round 1 with a small trade up for the Giants so that they could secure the fifth-year option -- a critical year of extra contract control for a big-money position," wrote Solak.

"The same could and likely will happen with Simpson, especially in a thin QB class. To move from No. 34 to No. 31, it should take only a fourth-round pick or so, and the Patriots would be wise to target a 2027 pick (which they could then flip as part of a package for Eagles receiver A.J. Brown)."

The Cardinals would happily move up a few spots for a fourth-round pick, but would the Patriots want to bypass the opportunity to get a fifth-year option on a player for a Day 3 pick?

As far as Simpson goes, he's a bit of a polarizing prospect in terms of quarterback play.

His supporters will point to his athleticism, arm talent and processing powers while his doubters will highlight the mere 15 career starts and drop in play against stronger opponents towards the end of the year.

The Cardinals will have to find the truth between the two schools of thought before making a decision on if Simpson is indeed somebody who can work under head coach Mike LaFleur.

It is notable Arizona has quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew only under contract through the 2026 season.

We'll find out if Arizona believes Simpson is a long-term answer in just about two weeks.