Cardinals Activate BJ Ojulari: Will He Make Instant Impact?
ARIZONA -- The long-awaited return of Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker BJ Ojulari is officially on the horizon.
Ojulari was activated from the NFL's Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Saturday ahead of Arizona's Week 11 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
He hasn't played since the final game of his rookie season after suffering a horrific knee injury ahead of 2024, which has kept him out until now.
Ojulari flashed some promise after being made a second-round pick out of LSU, though injuries quickly derailed those hopes.
Now, Sunday will serve as the first step back in what's been a long journey for the Cardinals' outside linebacker.
BJ Ojulari Gets Honest on Tough Comeback
“Every knee is different. Every recovery is different. A lot of people think I just tore my ACL, but I tore two more ligaments in my knee,” Ojulari told reporters after his 21 day practice window officially opened.
“My process was very different. Towards camp when I wasn’t back up I realized that it’s going to take longer than usual just to get back and feel confident to get back on the field.
“But I tip my hat to the coaches, to Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], Chad [Cook], Drew [Krueger]. Especially just for taking their time, not rushing me back out there and putting a bad product on the field.”
Since his injury, the Cardinals have welcomed names such as Jordan Burch, Josh Sweat and Baron Browning to the outside linebacker's room.
"It's been a journey. It's been hell, for real," Ojulari continued. "At times it did get dark, it did get depressing. But I knew at some point I'd be back on the field."
That time is now.
What Should Expectations Be for Ojulari?
Players typically aren't themselves immediately after returning from a major knee injury, as it takes plenty of reps physically and mentally before full confidence can be restored.
That will be the case for Ojulari, who certainly should not be expected to pile up sacks immediately in Arizona.
The coaching staff knows that, and with some solid depth ahead of Ojulari, the Cardinals can take their time in working Ojulari back to full strength.
"Yeah, there'll be a — I don't want to say a learning curve — but the first time he's having to bend the corner off of a surgically repaired knee, I'm sure that's in his brain," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters when Ojulari's practice window opened.
Though Browning is out with a concussion, it would be surprising to see Ojulari play more than 20-30% of snaps for Arizona in his first outing in well over a year.
Regardless of snaps or sacks on Sunday, it will be good to see Ojulari back on the field.