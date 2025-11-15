All Cardinals

Cardinals Activate BJ Ojulari: Will He Make Instant Impact?

After missing an entire season with a devastating knee injury, Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari is finally back. What can we expect from the former second-round pick?

Donnie Druin

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The long-awaited return of Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker BJ Ojulari is officially on the horizon.

Ojulari was activated from the NFL's Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Saturday ahead of Arizona's Week 11 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.

He hasn't played since the final game of his rookie season after suffering a horrific knee injury ahead of 2024, which has kept him out until now.

Ojulari flashed some promise after being made a second-round pick out of LSU, though injuries quickly derailed those hopes.

Now, Sunday will serve as the first step back in what's been a long journey for the Cardinals' outside linebacker.

BJ Ojulari Gets Honest on Tough Comeback

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Every knee is different. Every recovery is different. A lot of people think I just tore my ACL, but I tore two more ligaments in my knee,” Ojulari told reporters after his 21 day practice window officially opened.

“My process was very different. Towards camp when I wasn’t back up I realized that it’s going to take longer than usual just to get back and feel confident to get back on the field.

“But I tip my hat to the coaches, to Monti [Ossenfort], JG [Jonathan Gannon], Chad [Cook], Drew [Krueger]. Especially just for taking their time, not rushing me back out there and putting a bad product on the field.”

Since his injury, the Cardinals have welcomed names such as Jordan Burch, Josh Sweat and Baron Browning to the outside linebacker's room.

"It's been a journey. It's been hell, for real," Ojulari continued. "At times it did get dark, it did get depressing. But I knew at some point I'd be back on the field."

That time is now.

What Should Expectations Be for Ojulari?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) celebrates his defensive stop with teammate Victor Dimukeje during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Players typically aren't themselves immediately after returning from a major knee injury, as it takes plenty of reps physically and mentally before full confidence can be restored.

That will be the case for Ojulari, who certainly should not be expected to pile up sacks immediately in Arizona.

The coaching staff knows that, and with some solid depth ahead of Ojulari, the Cardinals can take their time in working Ojulari back to full strength.

"Yeah, there'll be a — I don't want to say a learning curve — but the first time he's having to bend the corner off of a surgically repaired knee, I'm sure that's in his brain," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters when Ojulari's practice window opened.

Though Browning is out with a concussion, it would be surprising to see Ojulari play more than 20-30% of snaps for Arizona in his first outing in well over a year.

Regardless of snaps or sacks on Sunday, it will be good to see Ojulari back on the field.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

