All Cardinals

Cardinals Suffer Blow as Another Star Hits Injured Reserve

The hits keep on coming for the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) celebrates a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) celebrates a defensive stop against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are placing starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson on injured reserve with a ribs injury, the team announced on Saturday.

The Cardinals saw Wilson depart in their Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys late in action, and he did not return. He also missed last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Wilson out on Wednesday alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. - and Wilson now joins Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko as players to hit injured reserve in Arizona this week alone.

Wilson will now be forced to miss the next four games. He can return as early as Week 15's matchup against the Houston Texans.

READ: Which Cardinals MUST Step Up vs 49ers?

Mack Wilson is Major Loss for Cardinals

Wilson, a defensive captain in Arizona while wearing the defense's green dot, is a major blow for the Cardinals' defense.

Wilson hits IR with 60 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

Rookie linebacker Cody Simon will take his spot.

“He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge year and nothing has changed," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said of Wilson earlier this season.

"He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”

READ: Cardinals-49ers Final Injury Report is Ugly

Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilso
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) fumbles against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) and cornerback Garrett Williams (21) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson signed to Arizona ahead of 2024 and made the transition to a full-time inside linebacker. After Kyzir White left in free agency, the Cardinals were massively counting on Wilson to step into a bigger role.

He excelled in terms of play and leadership before suffering the injury.

"In his mind, you are your toughest critic. ... He's doing a heck of a job. With all that we put on his plate, he's really, in essence, playing a new position. ... He's impacting the game in a positive way," Gannon said of Wilson earlier this season.

"He’s another one that's a ‘vet’ that stays steady. It's good to have those guys, so there's no panic in his game either."

The Cardinals hope to turn their recent misfortunes around after losing their last six-of-seven games. Arizona welcomes the favored San Francisco 49ers to town in Week 11.

Unfortunately, a major piece to their defensive puzzle won't be suiting up.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News