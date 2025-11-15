Cardinals Suffer Blow as Another Star Hits Injured Reserve
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are placing starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson on injured reserve with a ribs injury, the team announced on Saturday.
The Cardinals saw Wilson depart in their Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys late in action, and he did not return. He also missed last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Wilson out on Wednesday alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. - and Wilson now joins Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko as players to hit injured reserve in Arizona this week alone.
Wilson will now be forced to miss the next four games. He can return as early as Week 15's matchup against the Houston Texans.
Mack Wilson is Major Loss for Cardinals
Wilson, a defensive captain in Arizona while wearing the defense's green dot, is a major blow for the Cardinals' defense.
Wilson hits IR with 60 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
Rookie linebacker Cody Simon will take his spot.
“He's a great linebacker. I said at the beginning during camp, I expect him to have a huge year and nothing has changed," veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said of Wilson earlier this season.
"He's just a physical guy that sets the tone, plays solid and has great range. He's elite. I'm happy he's in my fox hole. I’m happy we’re teammates.”
Wilson signed to Arizona ahead of 2024 and made the transition to a full-time inside linebacker. After Kyzir White left in free agency, the Cardinals were massively counting on Wilson to step into a bigger role.
He excelled in terms of play and leadership before suffering the injury.
"In his mind, you are your toughest critic. ... He's doing a heck of a job. With all that we put on his plate, he's really, in essence, playing a new position. ... He's impacting the game in a positive way," Gannon said of Wilson earlier this season.
"He’s another one that's a ‘vet’ that stays steady. It's good to have those guys, so there's no panic in his game either."
The Cardinals hope to turn their recent misfortunes around after losing their last six-of-seven games. Arizona welcomes the favored San Francisco 49ers to town in Week 11.
Unfortunately, a major piece to their defensive puzzle won't be suiting up.